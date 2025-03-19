Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea want out of Jadon Sancho deal

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are considering backing out of their agreement to permanently sign Jadon Sancho, while the race to sign Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham is heating up. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Eriksen expects to leave Man Utd at end of season

- Sources: Wave agree fee for Colombia defender Arias

- Pochettino open to Spurs return post-World Cup

Will Chelsea's on-loan winger Jadon Sancho be heading back to Manchester United? BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are considering paying a "significant fee" to get out of an obligation to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer, the i Paper reports. According to the outlet, Sancho's move to Stamford Bridge included a £25 million obligation to buy, as it was assumed he wouldn't return to Old Trafford once the loan spell was over. As such, if Chelsea do wish to pull out of the agreement, they'll have to pay Man United a sizable penalty fee. The Blues are reportedly weighing the decision as they close in on an agreement to sign Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda, who is being lined up take Sancho's spot in Chelsea's attack.

- Manchester United are one of six Premier League clubs vying to sign Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 19-year-old midfielder has been a revelation in the Championship this season, but it's believed that he could be on the move this summer if the Black Cats don't secure promotion. His potential suitors include United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, who are all keen to discuss the terms of a deal. Bellingham, the younger brother Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, is under contract at Sunderland until June 2028, meaning the club aren't under any financial pressure to sanction his exit.

- Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all enquired about the availability of Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, according to Tuttomercato. The Italy international has rediscovered his form in Florence this season, scoring 15 goals in 26 Serie A games. It remains to be seen whether any Premier League club will pull the trigger and meet Kean's release clause, which is around €52 million. According to the Italian outlet, everything will depend upon the will of the 25-year-old, who has previously played for the likes of Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain.

- Barcelona remain open to the idea of letting winger Ansu Fati leave the club, says Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old has struggled for game time this season, featuring just four times in LaLiga to date. Despite this, Fati is said to have turned down five approaches in January, with more offers set to arrive in the summer. If Fati does leave the club later this year, Barcelona may recruit a direct replacement to bolster their attack.

- Al Nassr are preparing a bid for Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães this summer and have already contacted the Brazilian's entourage, Ben Jacobs reports. Talks are ongoing between Gabriel and new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2027. According to Jacobs, Al Nassr's interest in the defender, who joined the Gunners in 2020 from Lille, is "serious."

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is open to a summer move to Manchester City as he is frustrated with his lack of game time at the Bernabéu. (Football Insider)

- Atlético Madrid sporting director has dismissed any reports linking Julián Alvarez with a move to Liverpool out of hand as "incorrect." (Daily Mirror)

- In addition Gabriel, Arsenal are planning new contract talks with senior stars Bukayo Saka and Willam Saliba, as well as young talents Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. (The Times)

- Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to stay at the club and see out the remainder of his contract, which runs until the end of next season. (Daily Mirror)

- Tottenham Hotspur are one of several Premier League clubs considering a move for Inter Mimai's 19-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham United are scouting England midfielder Angel Gomes, who is set to be available as a free agent this summer when his contract at Lille is due to expire. (Football Insider)