SAITAMA -- For two and a half years, Wataru Endō called Saitama Stadium 2002 his home.
Although he began his career with Shonan Bellmare, it was at Urawa Red Diamonds -- one of the J1 League's most-prominent clubs -- where he would make a name for himself.
Endō's finest moment with Urawa arguably came in 2017 when started in a 1-0 win over Al Hilal in Saitama which secured the club's second of three AFC Champions League titles.
He played as a right-back then. He has since evolved into the most combative of midfield generals.
After Urawa, his career took him to Belgium, Germany and now England, where he is one of Liverpool's most-reliable contributors even if isn't an automatic starter.
Further silverware has even come in the form of the Carabao Cup last season.
But as he returns to Saitama Stadium 2002 on Thursday, the next big achievement in Endō's beckons: the ability to lay claim to being a captain that has led his nation to FIFA World Cup qualification.
With four games remaining in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Japan have been near-impeccable.
Five wins and a draw from their previous six outings -- and a remarkable nine-point lead at the top of Group C -- mean the Samurai Blue can seal their World Cup ticket as early as Thursday, when they entertain Bahrain.
A win would make it certain, while other results could even make a draw enough. Even in the unlikely event they fail to get the required result, another home game next Tuesday against Saudi Arabia will present yet another golden opportunity.
It has only been just over two years since Endō took over the captaincy from Maya Yoshida after the last World Cup.
There was a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the hands of Iran at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, although Japan have won all but one of their ten outings since -- scoring a staggering 36 goals while conceding just two in that time.
Endō could now lead his side to becoming the first team to reach the next, co-hosts United States, Mexico and Canada notwithstanding.
Ever the understated statesman of the team, Endō opted against focusing too much on what a personal achievement this would be and instead turned his attention to the collective.
"I feel the same. I don't feel that much pressure even as the captain," he replied, when asked by ESPN how much the moment would mean to him.
"I'm experienced. I think that is the main advantage I have over the other players.
"Rather than it being about me as the captain, it's important we have players with the experience of playing in these qualifiers."
Despite widely being regarded as an ideal role model for his peers, Endō was peculiarly questioned in Wednesday's prematch news conference about the fact that it was some younger teammates, and not him, that had not led the team in their warm-up jog a day earlier.
Unsurprisingly, Endō's response highlighted the positive environment the Samurai Blue find themselves in with numerous candidates eager to contribute.
"As you know, all the national team players have really strong personalities," he explained.
"As a team, this is very positive as all the players are eager to get the result that will help us achieve something.
This competitive environment is welcome both now and for the future. I think it will make us an even more ideal team."
The intriguing query was not lost on Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, who subsequently made multiple noticeable references to the influence Endō exerted.
"A strong personality."
"A very good captain."
"Someone who can make the players do what I [Moriyasu] cannot do."
Yet, perhaps the best description Endō will be hoping to hear come Thursday evening?
The latest captain to lead Japan to a World Cup.