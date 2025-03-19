Open Extended Reactions

SAITAMA -- For two and a half years, Wataru Endō called Saitama Stadium 2002 his home.

Although he began his career with Shonan Bellmare, it was at Urawa Red Diamonds -- one of the J1 League's most-prominent clubs -- where he would make a name for himself.

Endō's finest moment with Urawa arguably came in 2017 when started in a 1-0 win over Al Hilal in Saitama which secured the club's second of three AFC Champions League titles.

He played as a right-back then. He has since evolved into the most combative of midfield generals.

After Urawa, his career took him to Belgium, Germany and now England, where he is one of Liverpool's most-reliable contributors even if isn't an automatic starter.

Further silverware has even come in the form of the Carabao Cup last season.

But as he returns to Saitama Stadium 2002 on Thursday, the next big achievement in Endō's beckons: the ability to lay claim to being a captain that has led his nation to FIFA World Cup qualification.

With four games remaining in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Japan have been near-impeccable.

Five wins and a draw from their previous six outings -- and a remarkable nine-point lead at the top of Group C -- mean the Samurai Blue can seal their World Cup ticket as early as Thursday, when they entertain Bahrain.

A win would make it certain, while other results could even make a draw enough. Even in the unlikely event they fail to get the required result, another home game next Tuesday against Saudi Arabia will present yet another golden opportunity.

It has only been just over two years since Endō took over the captaincy from Maya Yoshida after the last World Cup.