Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez has admitted that he is underperforming this season, saying his goal drought feels like the "ball doesn't want to go in."

Núñez has scored just one goal in his last 13 games in all competitions and notably missed his penalty in Liverpool's shootout-defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 earlier this month.

The Uruguay international's recent struggles have also coincided with a downturn in Liverpool's form, which has seen them defeated by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle.

"It's been a tough few weeks for me personally. These are moments that you go through in football. I'm not someone who throws in the towel because I can't play; I'm going to fight to be able to play every game," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I know I'm not performing as well as I should.

"It's difficult because when you're doing well or playing well, your confidence changes, but the next game you find out you're not playing, and that makes you feel down. But I always try to train to be well and help my teammates in any way I can; that's what matters."

"The ball doesn't want to go in. I'm running a lot, playing well, and not being able to score a goal ... It's bad luck."