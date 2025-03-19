Open Extended Reactions

SAITAMA -- Japan have not tasted defeat in their last ten games since a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the AFC Asian Cup last February.

They have won nine of those, scoring a staggering 36 goals in the process while conceding just twice.

They are just one win away from becoming the first team, apart from the three co-hosts, to seal their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and -- on home soil -- they are almost always certain favourites against fellow Asian opposition.

It makes Dragan Talajić's supreme confidence that his Bahrain side will be the ones walking away with three points in Thursday's Asian qualifier at Saitama Stadium 2002 all the more refreshing.

Bold, for certain, but surely there is some substance behind his bold prediction. And what a statement it would be if Bahrain delivered on their coach's words.

Time and time again in Wednesday's prematch news conference, Talajić said: "Tomorrow, we will see what happens."

Foreboding, especially when delivered with a huge grin.

And when asked by ESPN about his confidence, as well as the platform the game will provide for Bahraini football, the charismatic Talajić drew many chuckles even from the local media gathered.

"I believe Japan have already qualified," said the Croat.

"Maybe they need three points for this to me [a] mathematical certainty. As we say in Bahrain, inshallah (God willing), tomorrow they will not get these three points.

"They have another three games to catch these three points. My wish for you [Japan] is to take all nine points [on offer].

"But tomorrow, we need these three points because we want to together with you to the World Cup."

"It will be a beautiful atmosphere for us to show that we too can play football, play a nice game because tomorrow we have only one thing on our minds."

Talajić did acknowledge Japan's undeniable quality, referring to them as one of the top 20 teams in the world.

Bahrain's cause will seemingly not be helped my the fact that the match will take place in the Muslim month of Ramadan, where fasting is observed from dawn to sunset.

Frigid conditions in the greater Tokyo region, with snow falling on Wednesday morning even though spring has technically arrived, will also pose a further challenge to the Middle East team.

Nonetheless, Talajić believes it will only serve the motivate his players further, and had a fond memory of one of his former teams thriving in similar circumstances.

"In 2004, I was coach of Al Ittihad during and we played the [AFC] Champions League final in [South] Korea during the holy month of Ramadan," he recounted.

Before Ramadan, we lost [the first leg] at home 3-1. During Ramadan, for the second leg, we won 5-0. Thank you.

"Tomorrow evening, you will see how we celebrate during the holy month of Ramadan."