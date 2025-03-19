Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens assess Chelsea's performance during their 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:45)

Manchester United will let Ruben Amorim decide Jadon Sancho's future in the unlikely event that the England forward returns to Old Trafford, a source has told ESPN.

Sancho is on loan at Chelsea, who have an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer for a fee of around £25 million ($32m)

The obligation is triggered if Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League table with nine games to go, finish above 14th.

However, there have been suggestions Chelsea could look to back out of the agreement even if the condition is met.

Sancho has been in and out of Enzo Maresca's team, scoring two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions. Chelsea would still have to pay United a large proportion of the £25m fee if they want to cancel the deal to take Sancho permanently.

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea on loan in January. Steve Bardens - AMA/Getty Images

A source has told ESPN that, in that scenario, Amorim would be allowed to make a final decision on Sancho's future.

The 24-year-old, signed for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2026.

Sancho fell out with Amorim's predecessor Erik ten Hag after a public disagreement in September 2023.

The winger was frozen out for four months and made to train and get changed alone at Carrington before returning to Dortmund on loan in January 2024.

Sancho was allowed back into the United squad last summer following talks with Ten Hag.

He played a central role during the preseason tour of the U.S. and came off the bench in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City in August.

His last competitive appearance for United was against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in August 2023.