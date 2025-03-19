Mark Ogden, James Olley and Beth Lindop debate Thomas Tuchel's decision to hand Ajax's Jordan Henderson a return to the England squad. (2:19)

England boss Thomas Tuchel has defended his selection of midfielder Jordan Henderson in his first squad, saying the former Liverpool captain is essential to the team's culture.

Henderson, who has 81 caps, had been a controversial mainstay for England under previous boss Gareth Southgate but found himself out of the team in the past 12 months after a spell in the Saudi Pro League and now in the Netherlands' Eredivisie with Ajax.

Tuchel made the surprise decision to recall Henderson for England's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Albania and Latvia.

"He embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special," Tuchel told ITV.

"I am convinced. If a teacher in a school is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it is better than the other way around."

Tuchel said he had not originally planned to call-up Henderson, but decided to do so after speaking with other players, coaches and staff at the Football Association

England face Albania at Wembley on Friday before hosting Latvia on Monday.

Tuchel and his side will be hoping to make a positive start to their qualifying campaign in Group K, which also includes Serbia and Andorra.