Steve Nicol and Craig Burley react to Mauricio Pochettino's assertion that the USMNT can be No. 1 in the world in five or 10 years. (1:51)

Can the USMNT be the top team in the world in 5-10 years? (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

United Soccer League (USL) club owners voted on Wednesday for a promotion and relegation system, marking the first time the European-style system would be implemented in the United States.

Last month, USL confirmed plans to launch a Division One men's professional league in 2027 to rival Major League Soccer within the sanctioning standards of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

USL said that league would operate completely separately from MLS, despite working under the same sanctioning by U.S. Soccer as a professional soccer league. This new league would give the USL a three-tiered pro system featuring the Division One, plus a second-division called the USL Championship and third-division USL League One.

"A new chapter in American soccer begins. The decision by our owners to approve and move forward with this bold direction is a testament to their commitment to the long-term growth of soccer in the United States," USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a significant milestone for the USL and highlights our shared vision with our team ownership to build a league that not only provides top-tier competition but also champions community engagement. Now, just as it is in the global game, more communities in America can aspire to compete at the highest level of soccer. It's time."

USL launched in 1986 and has said it aims to foster a youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one system across communities nationwide.

The organization previously launched a women's pathway that includes the top-tier USL Super League (Division I), which debuted in 2024, and USL W League, the country's leading pre-professional women's league, according to a news release from USL.

Promotion and relegation is the model used by soccer leagues in nearly every country throughout the world, including England, Spain, Germany, Brazil and Argentina, but the idea has been kept at arm's length by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The USL has voted to adopt a promotion and relegation system. Getty Images

On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer said it would welcome the USL's change.

"The continued investment into the game reflects the strength of the United States as a soccer country, which will only accelerate as we build toward hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and bid for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup. We welcome innovation and growth to the landscape of American soccer, and we look forward to learning more," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

The USL would be the first major sports league to employ promotion and relegation in the United States.

"Promotion and relegation transforms the competitive landscape of American soccer," USL president Paul McDonough said. "With the 2026 World Cup and other major international events approaching, we have a unique opportunity to build on that momentum and create a sustainable future for the sport in the U.S. Fans and stakeholders have been clear -- they want something different. They're drawn to the intensity of high-stakes competition, where more matches have real consequences -- just like we see in European leagues. This shift challenges the status quo and brings a level of excitement and relevance that can elevate the game across the country."

Information from Jeff Carlisle was used in this report.