India beat Maldives: Chhetri returns with 95 to give Marquez his first

Sunil Chhetri back in an Indian shirt, Manolo Marquez gets his first India win with three unanswered goals against Maldives, Chhetri scores goal no. 95 of his career.

This is exactly why he came back, isn't it?

After some bitter pills to swallow in the games following Chhetri's retirement, the 40-year-old's return was just comfort food. Even the sight of him lining up in India blue ahead of the game was a warm hug.

Perhaps that comfort, that safety net is what also enabled Liston Colaco to turn in his best performance in an Indian shirt, and others weren't far behind.

That's not clutching at straws to lionize Chhetri's influence -- in fact -- he was isolated for large spells of the game, but his presence on the pitch simply allowed India's supporting cast to... breathe.

Even though Colaco began the game with a pass to Chhetri when he was in a shooting position, reminiscent of the football under the previous manager, as the game progressed, India's creative outlets behind Chhetri did not have tunnel vision, even using him as a decoy at times. As much as the pre-match talk was about Chhetri's return being a step back in many ways, what transpired on the pitch tonight was growth.

It helped that Marquez allowed his players to breathe as well, as Liston noted after the game, saying that the Spaniard had told him to trust in himself and simply replicate his ISL form in the Indian shirt. Sometimes, it is that simple, and sometimes that's how simple a Manolo Marquez team can make a game.

Until Chhetri scored his 95th, three of the four goals scored in Marquez's India reign had come from set-pieces. It was an avenue India explored before the game, as Marquez revealed later, saying "We have good players in the aerial game. Sometimes, set pieces decide the game. We spoke about this -- we can open the scoring with a set-piece."

And that's exactly what India did to open the scoring.

Chhetri was there, making a nuisance of himself despite his height, but it was Rahul Bheke who stood tall, climbing high and hanging in the air like the archetypal no.9, as Brandon Fernandes swung in a peach of a cross. India 1-0, not via Chhetri as expected, but with Maldives barely posing a threat, that air of comfort pervaded.

Even the departure of India's most creative player in Brandon due to injury was absorbed with disconcerting ease, Farukh Choudhary shrugging off a muted first few minutes to shine as Chhetri's foil in the second half. He ought to have grabbed an assist, as a clever run behind the backline saw him outfox the Maldives defence (expecting a near-post cross to Chhetri) with a cutback to Colaco, but the Goan scuffed his shot with the goal at his mercy. This was not a night for Colaco's head to drop, however, he had twisted his marker into knots all night and was arguably India's best player on the pitch.

A minute later, he had his reward -- rising high to head the ball into the net from Mahesh Singh's corner and thus finally score his first goal in Indian colours.

At the other end of the spectrum, even goal no. 95 meant the world to the scorer, Chhetri shedding tears upon finding the net on his return. It was a remarkably simple goal -- Colaco sending a textbook cross to the near post, Chhetri making a textbook run and glancing a header right at the keeper, who was generous enough to let it through.

It was a simple three goals, it was a comfortable win, and Chhetri's return could not have gone better. Bangladesh, however, won't be as simple, won't be as comfortable, and Chhetri's return will face its first true question then.

Until then, the sweet comfort of this victory is enough to bask in.