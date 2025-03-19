Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona forward Kika Nazareth has been ruled out for the season and is also set to miss the European Championships with Portugal this summer with an ankle injury.

Barça announced on Wednesday that Nazareth will be sidelined for "approximately four months" after undergoing surgery on ligament damage in her left ankle.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury in last week's Copa de la Reina semifinal win against Real Madrid.

Barcelona forward Kika Nazareth will be out for four months. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Nazareth joined Barça for around €500,000 from Benfica last year and has made 29 appearances in her debut campaign for the Catalan side, scoring six goals.

Barça will now have to do without her for the rest of the campaign as they continue to compete on three fronts.

They travel to Wolfsburg for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday before hosting Madrid in a top of the table clash in Liga F at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Pere Romeu's side have also progressed to the final of the Copa, where they will meet Atlético Madrid.

Nazareth will also be forced to sit out the Euros this summer, with Portugal due to kick off their campaign against Spain on July 3 before further matches in Group B against Italy and Belgium.

Since making her debut for her country in 2020, Nazareth has won 43 caps, scoring 10 goals, including the equaliser in last month's 1-1 draw with England in the UEFA Women's Nations League.