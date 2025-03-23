Open Extended Reactions

Stuart Pearce has revealed that his heart was restarted after falling ill on a flight. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

England legend Stuart Pearce has said he is "feeling good" after suffering a health scare on a transatlantic flight earlier in March, revealing that his heart had to be "restarted" by hospital staff.

Pearce, 62, fell ill on a flight from Las Vegas to London after watching a Super League game in the U.S. city, and after being treated by Virgin Atlantic staff and medically trained passengers the plane was diverted to St. John's, Canada.

The former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and West Ham defender was hospitalised and, in an interview with The Times where he detailed the incident, Pearce said that his heart was "stopped" before being "restarted."

"My heart was racing a little bit," Pearce said. "The medical staff on the plane were magnificent and they made the decision after three hours to drop me off in St John's in Newfoundland.

"The hospital staff there basically stopped my heart and restarted it again to put it back into a normal rhythm.

"I had five days there and another five days in a hotel waiting for the medical care to get organised, so an extra ten day's holiday, basically. They think it was caused by a virus."

Pearce, who was capped 78 times by England, returned to punditry duty with radio station talkSPORT for England's 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.