Transfer rumors, news: Madrid must choose Vinicius or Rodrygo

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid will need to make a decision between Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo this summer, while Juventus want new interim coach Igor Tudor to help them offload Dusan Vlahovic. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Juventus sack Thiago Motta, hire Igor Tudor after heavy losses

- Thomas Tuchel holds talks with Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford

- Anthony Gordon leaves England squad after 'worrying' injury

Will Vinícius Júnior or Rodrygo have to leave Real Madrid this summer? Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- With questions being asked about whether Real Madrid's big-name players can all operate together, Diario Sport has suggested that Los Blancos could be forced to let Rodrygo or Vinícius Júnior leave in the summer. There are reportedly a number of Premier League clubs keen to make Rodrygo their standout player, a status he hasn't quite achieved in Madrid, while Vinícius wants a contract in line with Kylian Mbappé's amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League.

- Juventus want interim head coach Igor Tudor to showcase Dusan Vlahovic to help them offload the striker in the summer, reports Calciomercato, with Manchester United and Arsenal among those interested in the 25-year-old. After a managerial change, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli's position has also weakened, but he will look to make Randal Kolo Muani's loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent and sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli if he stays. La Gazzetta dello Sport also says that the Bianconeri are keen on Osimhen, who continues to impress on loan Galatasaray.

- Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, says Diario Sport, although the Spanish outlet adds that the 19-year-old isn't a priority for the Blaugrana. This comes after Huijsen came through testing circumstances to help Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, having turned down the Dutch to represent La Roja.

- Liverpool will have to spend over £60m to sign Internazionale centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, according to Football Insider, which adds that the 25-year-old is one of the Reds' priorities ahead of this summer. They see the Italy international as Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor, although Inter are reluctant to see him depart.

- Manchester United are frontrunners in the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres despite facing competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, claims Football Insider. This comes despite the Red Devils being unlikely to offer European football next term, as the 26-year-old has a close relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim following their time together at Sporting.

- Atlético Madrid have enquired about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to Relevo. Los Colchoneros have reportedly made contact with the Uruguay international's camp to test the waters ahead of the transfer window opening in July, but their interest in the 27-year-old is still in its early stages and there have not yet been any real negotiations about a possible transfer.