NWSL Power Rankings: Current star Chawinga looking ominous

It's Sunday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 2 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. San Diego Wave, 12 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN+)

This Orlando Pride team feels more than a little inevitable. Thanks to an early own goal from Gotham, Orlando climbed into the lead in just the second minute and never looked back in a 2-0 win. By their usual standards, the Pride weren't exemplary on the break, taking just six total shots with only four coming from inside the box. Still, they earned a penalty via a transition attack minutes before the half-time whistle and stood strong defensively. Stopping Orlando, even away from home, is easier said than done.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. Utah Royals, 7.30 p.m. ET

Kansas City didn't need the comforts of CPKC Stadium to help them best the Washington Spirit by a 2-0 scoreline on Saturday. No, Vlatko Adonovski's team was sharp on the road, using their willingness to play in transition to bait Washington forward before forcing a turnover and knifing into the attack. Between earning the penalty scored by Lo'eau LaBonta and notching a goal of her own to seal the win in second half stoppage time, Temwa Chawinga can't stop reminding everyone just how dangerous she is.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Sunday, March 30 vs. Angel City, 8 p.m. ET

Doing their best North Carolina Courage impression while up against ... the North Carolina Courage, Seattle strung together a beautiful 11-pass sequence in the buildup to Jess Fishlock's opener on Saturday. Despite playing on the road against the most ball-dominant team in the NWSL, the Reign almost never wavered. Between Fishlock's box-crashing, an otherworldly strike from Jordyn Bugg, and some resolute defending to close out the match, the Reign were worthy 2-1 winners.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday, March 28 vs. Bay FC, 8 p.m. ET

The Washington Spirit had chances in a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current on Saturday. They threatened on set pieces in the first half and Leicy Santos' clever runs into the box looked like they just might tilt the match in the Spirit's favor. But between their finishing troubles and Kansas City's nearly unstoppable attack, the game broke towards the visitors. Even with a three center-back setup from manager Jonatan Giraldez, Washington couldn't keep Kansas City quiet for 90 minutes.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday, March 28 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

You can't afford to make mistakes against the Orlando Pride. You just can't. Gotham made not just one, but two game-altering mistakes in their 2-0 loss to Orlando on Sunday, shipping an own goal in the second minute and giving away a penalty despite having ample defensive cover inside their own 18 right before half-time. NJ/NY dominated the ball and created plenty of shots in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Friday, March 28 vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 8 p.m. ET

As you would suspect from someone who coached under Sean Nahas with the North Carolina Courage, Fabrice Gautrat is in the midst of installing a possession-heavy identity in this Houston team. While the Dash averaged just 46.6% possession in 2024, they're controlling games in a real way in 2025. On the road in Chicago, Houston's back three setup had 63% of the ball. Still, the Dash were varied in the attack, using set pieces, direct play, and some final third precision to help them collect a 2-1 win.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Friday, March 28 vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. ET

Bay FC put on something of a clinic on dead balls this past weekend. Their first goal in a 2-0 home win over Racing Louisville? It came from the second phase of a free kick, where Joelle Anderson cleaned up a bouncing ball with a powerful strike. And the second goal? It came from a counter-attack off of a Louisville free kick, with rookie Karlie Lema showing off her speed and goal threat with a lightning quick run and a brilliant finish on a one-woman break. Set pieces change games -- Bay showcased that first-hand.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. Orlando Pride, 12 p.m. ET (Stream live on ESPN+)

San Diego flirted with disaster at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night, losing their two-goal lead over Utah. Still, a mistake in buildup from the Royals helped restore the Wave's edge and gave them a 3-2 win over the visitors. Even in the midst of the momentum swings, it was the performance of San Diego's attacking foursome that stood out. María Sánchez, Adriana Leon, Gia Corley, and Delphine Cascarino all ended with either a goal or an assist.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

The Courage's attack hasn't been bad to start 2025, but it hasn't been anything close to dominant, either. In North Carolina's season-opening 1-1 draw with Louisville last weekend, they put up 1.2 xG based on FBref's data. In a 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday? It was 1.3 xG, with all but three of the 14 shots for Sean Nahas' team coming in the second half. The Courage were second-best in the attack at home and ended the evening without a point.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. Kansas City Current, 7.30 p.m. ET

By the time Utah had a chance to breathe on the road in San Diego, they were already trailing 2-0. The match, which ended 3-2 in favor of the Wave, was defined by how much the Royals' right-sided defenders struggled to deal with the speed and skill of Corley and Cascarino. Left-back Nuria Rabano was physically overpowered at times, while left-sided center-back Ana Tejada was a step too slow even in her own box. Though Utah mounted a comeback, their performance was filled with too many mistakes to earn a result.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Sunday, March 30 vs. Chicago Stars, 4 p.m. ET

Outside of a pair of set pieces, Racing Louisville didn't look off the pace on the road against Bay FC on Saturday. The problem, however, is that they were decidedly off the pace on two dead balls that ultimately led to their 2-0 defeat. Even more concerning than the sloppy set piece defending or the loss itself, star midfielder Savannah DeMelo exited the match in the 43rd minute and was taken to a local hospital while experiencing lightheadedness during the first half.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday, March 30 vs. Seattle Reign, 8 p.m. ET

Kennedy Fuller's hot start to 2025 continued on Friday. After the 18-year-old snagged an assist in Angel City's 1-1 draw against San Diego Wave last week, she notched a goal of her own in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns. Fuller's dynamic movement out of central midfield helped unbalance Portland's defensive shape in the first half -- and a well-placed strike gave the visitor's an early lead. Despite some dangerous looks on the break towards the end of the second half, Angel City couldn't rebound from their corner kick concession in the first half to claim anything more than a point on the road.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday, March 29 vs. NC Courage, 10 p.m. ET

It's hard to spin collecting a single point at home against Angel City as a strong result, but some viable building blocks did shine through in Portland's 1-1 draw on Friday. Reilyn Turner impressed with her speed, willingness to press, and her effectiveness on both set pieces and on the counter. She was a real asset for the Thorns. Portland also did well to limit clear-cut chances for Alyssa Thompson in transition, tightening the screws in their own box late in the match. Despite the scoreline, there was at least some joy for Portland.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Sunday, March 30 vs. Racing Louisville, 4 p.m. ET

The gameplan from manager Lorne Donaldson for his team's clash with the Dash on Sunday was clear: stay compact defensively, hit on the break when possible, and play direct in possession. That's been the Stars' default approach since Donaldson took over. With some early success forcing turnovers in midfield and a goal off a long ball-included error from Houston, things were going to plan early. But a set piece concession and the Dash's territorial dominance saw Chicago fall 2-1 at home.