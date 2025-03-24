India vs Bangladesh: Sunil Chhetri and co. prepare for Hamza Choudhury challenge

Open Extended Reactions

India will take on Bangladesh in their first AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group C clash in Shillong on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Key Details

Kickoff Time: 7 PM.

Date: March 25, 2025.

Venue: Nehru stadium (Polo ground), Shillong.

Where to watch: JioHotstar.

The Big Picture

India's road to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia resumes in Shillong on Tuesday night, as they take on a Bangladesh side boosted by the arrival of Hamza Choudhury.

Manolo Marquez's side, boosted by captain Sunil Chhetri's return from international retirement, ended a long winless run (that saw them go the entire calendar year of 2024 without a single success) as they beat Maldives 3-0.

This, though, isn't the qualifying campaign India wanted to be embarking on. After that opening day win against Kuwait in the second round of World Cup qualifying, India should've gotten the remaining points needed to proceed to the next stage of World Cup qualifying, which would've automatically guaranteed them a spot at the Asian Cup. However, now they find themselves needing to top this group, above Bangladesh, Singapore and Hong Kong to qualify for the marquee tournament in Asian Football.

Marquez will have been impressed by several excellent individual performances against Maldives. Valpuia had a solid game at right-back, and was excellent going forward as well. Liston Colaco looked electric down the left, while Ayush Dev Chhetri made an impressive international debut in midfield and Sunil Chhetri made a goal-scoring return to India colours. India scored off three headers, and all game, looked threatening from set-pieces, a route which Marquez has earmarked as one that India should be productive through, particularly with the aerial prowess brought by the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Rahul Bheke.

India have drawn two of their last three matches against Bangladesh, all of which came in the Stimac era. There was a particularly disappointing 1-1 draw in Kolkata during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers - a game in which India were lucky to get away with a point, as they were saved by Adil Khan's late equaliser.

It will also be a landmark game for Bangladesh, as they will field a player with Premier League experience in their side for this one. Choudhury, currently on loan at Sheffield United from Leicester City, is likely to make his debut for Bangladesh in this one, and last week, arrived there amidst large fanfare as the highest-profile footballer from the country.

Unlike the deeper midfield role he occupies for his clubs in the upper echelons of English football, it wouldn't be a surprise if Choudhury is pushed further up field to make a further difference with his quality in the sharp end of the pitch. The partnership he cooks up with the veteran Jamal Bhuyan in the centre of the park could well decide the Bangladeshis' fortunes, not just in this game, but throughout this qualification campaign.

Form Guide

(latest game first)

India: WDDLD.

The 3-0 win in last week's friendly against Maldives was India's first in 489 days, and their first under Marquez.

Bangladesh: WLLWL.

Bangladesh have lost to Bhutan and Maldives in two of their last three games.

Players to watch

Liston Colaco

For the first time in his career, it has felt like Liston has carried his form on from the ISL to the national team. He was outstanding against Maldives last week, and while the test against Bangladesh will be stiffer, his attributes are exactly what India will need in this game. Liston was direct against Maldives, taking the right-back on everytime he had an opportunity, and used his pace really well to run into whatever space Maldives left in behind their defence.

Of course, the final ball was lacking on occasion, but at long last, he managed to score his first goal for the country, with a lovely header from close range. So, the confidence is up, he's producing consistent moments of difference, and will once again be very important as Marquez looks to take some of the brunt off Sunil Chhetri's shoulders.

Hamza Choudhury

When he makes his debut on Tuesday, Choudhury will become possibly the highest-profile player to play for a South Asian nation. That his debut will come against India adds significance to it as well, as India have long been the dominant nation in South Asian Football. Bangladesh's aim to break that status quo now has a big statement added to it, in the form of Choudhury.

Hamza Choudhury joined his Bangladesh teammates for training last week. Tanvin Tamim

There's no doubt that all Bangladeshi eyes will be on him. Choudhury is known to be combative and not afraid of a tackle or two, so he will look to impose himself physically on India's midfielders. However, beyond the physicality, he's also generally tidy in possession, and should he be given the freedom to wander further forward, India will have to keep an eye out on the positions he takes on the field

Team News

After having gone into the international break already missing the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anwar Ali and Manvir Singh due to injuries, India suffered a further blow last week in the game against Maldives, when Brandon Fernandes walked off with a calf injury. Brandon will play no part against Bangladesh as he has been released from the national team camp, with FC Goa's Udanta Singh and NorthEast United's Macarton Nickson being added to the squad.

Bangladesh will no doubt come into this game buoyed by Choudhury's addition, but all their key players from the pre-Choudhury era are fit and available for selection by coach Javier Cabrera.

Probable Lineups

India (4-2-3-1) -- Vishal Kaith (GK); Valpuia, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose; Suresh Singh, Apuia Ralte; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri

Bangladesh (4-2-3-1) - Mitul Marma (GK); Saad Uddin, Shakil Hossain, Topu Barman, Isa Faysal; Mohammad Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan; Mohammad Rakib Hossain, Hamza Choudhury, Shaikh Morsalin; Mohammad Ibrahim