England defender Reece James has been handed his first international start in two years after he was included in Thomas Tuchel's team to face Latvia on Monday.

Marcus Rashford also starts, keeping his place after Tuchel substituted him at half-time against Albania on Friday and demanded more from the Aston Villa forward. Phil Foden, who was brought off alongside Rashford, has been dropped to the bench.

Tuchel said on Sunday that he had conversations with both Rashford and Foden, adding that their issue was not due to a lack of effort.

"I've spoken to both of them, also in front of the group. They know that I appreciate the effort, I think especially off the ball," Tuchel told reporters.

"We can see in the numbers and when we watch the match again how much effort they put into defending high and to the counter-press. Also in their sprinting numbers, Marcus had a lot of runs when we had the ball where we did not see him or use him.

"Phil is just maybe not finding the momentum, at the moment, that he can have. But both of them are very positive, have every right to be positive and know exactly what we want from them. Ideally we try to bring them in more one-on-one situations."

Meanwhile, Tino Livramento, who was an unused substitute against Albania, is omitted from the England squad, although Morgan Gibbs-White and Jarell Quansah have both been included.

England line-up vs. Latvia:

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jarred Bowen, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane.

Substitutes: James Trafford, Jordan Henderson, Jarell Quansah, Levi Colwill, Eberechi Eze, Dominic Solanke, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Dan Burn, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White.