Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In case Sunday night's Concacaf Nations League finals doubleheader at SoFi Stadium didn't already feel like a throwback, 56-year-old rapper Will Smith was there to perform hits for the 68,812 in attendance that stretched back to the previous century. As it happened, Smith was an apt scene-setter for another former and aging giant, Mexico, which suddenly found itself center stage in the final against Panama and looking to win the tournament for the first time since it began in 2019-20.

Amid the Nations League knockout rounds, it was clear Mexico had lost its shine to younger and more promising acts in the region like the United States and Canada. For many in Concacaf, Mexico was no longer the undisputed king; stagnation and a lack of consistent wins against its rivals had allowed parity to seep in.

And the answer to these problems? Play the old-school hits.

Mexico found improvements through an experienced showman of its own: veteran manager Javier Aguirre. Hired last year for his third stint with the national team, the jovial and brash coach -- with help from the legendary Rafael Marquez as assistant -- helped revive El Tri and though the side needed a 4-0 second-leg win to beat Honduras 4-2 on aggregate in November's quarterfinals, Mexico shrugged off any worries last Thursday with a 2-0 win over Canada to seal a place in the final.

Recognizing that success is no longer guaranteed, Aguirre chose his words carefully when discussing whether a trophy was an obligation in Sunday's final vs. Panama.

"There is pressure," he said ahead of the match. "[But] the obligation is to go all out for the game. That's the great obligation that we have every time we play for Mexico, in a final or a friendly, believe me. In an official match, the great obligation we have is to make the Mexican player see that they have that obligation to run, to fight for their jersey, for their country, and to make their people proud."

Bringing back that pride has also meant mixing things up with a traditional 4-4-2 tactic. There was once a fiercely contested debate about whether Fulham's Raúl Jiménez or AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez should be given the start as the lone striker, but Aguirre simply placed both in the starting XI together for the semifinal and final.

With Gimenez and Jimenez up top, two holding midfielders behind them and two wingers in support, one couldn't help but imagine Mexico's coach dusting off an antique coaching playbook. Yet from the opening whistle, Mexico played with a swagger and its rapid buildups in attack caused problems for Panama. The plan played out perfectly as Jimenez, who is experiencing something of a renaissance in his career after bouncing back from his horrific 2020 head injury, scored in the eighth minute.

But while there was an urgency and efficiency in Mexico's play, it did not last long. Panama did well to wrestle back momentum, eventually gaining a well-deserved equalizer via Adalberto Carrasquilla's penalty in the 47th minute, and the team kept pace with plenty of successful duels and accurate tackles.

Mexico goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon had to make a handful of vital saves to keep his side's hopes alive. But an anti-gay chant from the crowd again led to a stoppage in play. Starting in the 68th minute, the chant grew in intensity through a series of goal kicks. By the 84th minute, it led to Step 1 of a three-step protocol that briefly halted the game.

One could argue the shameful and embarrassing behavior in the stands only hurt Mexico on the pitch as the team lost rhythm as the game approached what looked set to be a tense and chaotic finale. But after a clear and almost comical handball from Panama's José Córdoba in the 92nd minute, Mexico were gifted a lifeline. With the title up for grabs, Jimenez stepped up to take the penalty and struck it home to give Mexico its first-ever Nations League title.

Mexico beat Panama with a late penalty to win the Concacaf Nations League. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"It's fantastic to come back after what I've been through. I'm really happy," Jimenez told CBS Sports. "This is just a great example [that] you never have to lose the faith."

Looking ahead, many Mexico fans will have faith that progress can continue. As much as last week felt like teaching an old dog new tricks, massive credit should go to Aguirre for pulling the team back to the top of Concacaf and while it doesn't guarantee that it will one day join the upper echelon of elite national teams, it's a start ahead of the 2026 World Cup as hosts alongside the U.S. and Canada.

"I don't know if it's a watershed moment, but yes, of course it's laying a foundation to go into the World Cup with confidence," Aguirre said. "Another tournament is coming up soon [Gold Cup], and I hope we're able to compete like we did today or these past two days. We're going with high morale and a better game ahead of the big event [World Cup]."

That foundational work must now also extend into the stands. With a World Cup that will see millions following games from around the world, it's imperative that the co-hosts are able to stamp out the anti-gay chant and keep the focus firmly on the pitch.

Playing old-school hits or not, the soccer gods won't always provide salvation through a late penalty. Mexico survived the Concacaf chaos and succeeded with the trends of yesteryear on full display, but evolution, both on and off the pitch, is still expected ... and needed.