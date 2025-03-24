Futbol W's Ali Krieger explains who she would have liked to have seen in the Best 21 under 21 rankings. (1:05)

NJ/NY Gotham FC has acquired forward Geyse on loan from Manchester United just weeks after the Brazilian posted on her Instagram that being at United left her with an "agonizing and lonely feeling."

Geyse's loan will run through the 2025 NWSL season and includes an option to make the move permanent.

"I am very happy and excited to join Gotham FC for this season," Geyse said in a statement. "I chose Gotham FC because they have a winning profile and a lot of ambition to win titles. I can't wait to wear this jersey and enjoy the field with my new teammates."

Sources told ESPN that Man United attempted to loan the 26-year-old forward to NWSL clubs during the time Geyse was away to attend her brother's funeral.

ESPN sources said she was happy to leave United after a breakdown in her relationship with manager Marc Skinner and preferred a move to Gotham as she used to play under Jonatan Giráldez while she was at Barcelona.

"Staying in a place where we don't feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling," Geyse wrote in an emotional message on Instagram. "Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden."

Geyse joined United in 2023 for a club-record fee from Barça, where she won a UEFA Champions League title that year. She made 27 total appearances for United, tallying two goals and four assists. She last played for the club on March 2, which is when she posted her statement online.

United have lost waves of players in recent transfer windows, including an exodus of 21 players in 2023. Eleven players left in last summer's transfer window.

Geyse has eight goals in 56 appearances for Brazil, and made the rosters for the 2019 World Cup and 2021 Olympics. She also helped Brazil win the 2022 Copa América Femenina. She joins fellow Brazilian teammates Bruninha and Gabi Portilho at Gotham.

"Geyse is a dynamic player who brings valuable experience at both the club and international levels," Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement.

"We're excited to welcome her to Gotham FC and look forward to seeing her impact on the field."

The NWSL transfer window closes at midnight ET.