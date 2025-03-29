Transfer rumors, news: Sesko eyes Arsenal, Man United over Bayern or Milan

Rob Dawson says Manchester United's entire transfer window hangs on being able to move players out of the club before making signings. (2:02)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko could be moving to the Premier League, while Man United have targeted his teammate Xavi Simons. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Griezmann to delay Atleti exit for MLS

- USMNT's Cardoso feels 'valued' by Tottenham links

- Liverpool-linked Kerkez refuses to rule out transfer

- Miami coach Mascherano: Lionel Messi set for return

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is keen on a move to the Premier League. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has caught the eye of Arsenal, Manchester United, AC Milan and Bayern Munich, according to Bild. However, the 21-year-old favours a move to the Premier League and that places Arsenal at the top of the queue given they will be playing in next season's Champions League and it's unlikely that Man United will unless they win the Europa League. The 6-foot-5 Slovenia international has a reported release clause of €70m.

- Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to TEAMtalk. An offer worth in excess of €80 million is expected to be required to land the 21-year-old Netherlands international -- who only signed for Leipzig permanently in January for €50m -- and it is reported that the Red Devils would first need to offload some players before making a move for him, as manager Ruben Amorim looks to prioritise reinforcing other areas of his squad first.

- Chelsea have made contact over Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to TEAMtalk. The Blues are reported to have stepped up their interest for the 22-year-old Spain international, but it is believed that whether they win the race for him hinges on if they secure qualification to next season's Champions League. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on securing his signature as his release clause is set at €58m.

- Chelsea could go "all out" to try and sign Barcelona defender Jules Koundé this summer, AS reports. While the France international primarily plays as a right-back for club and country, the Blues are said to be keen on converting him back into a central defender. Barcelona are trying to "shield" the player from Premier League interest, as his contract expires next year. Koundé, 26, is very happy in Spain, having previously rejected a move to Stamford Bridge. However, given the allure of playing at centre-back, and the prospect of an increased salary, a Chelsea switch could become a reality this summer if Barcelona can't secure his long-term future.

- Bournemouth have identified Liverpool's backup goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher as a top transfer target, says Football Insider. The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Anfield this summer with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving in the summer as heir to current No. 1 Alisson Becker. Chelsea could rival Bournemouth for Kelleher's signature, however, whose transfer could cost north of £30m. There are question marks over whether the Cherries would be willing to pay such a fee, although European qualification this season will partially ease any financial concerns.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is heading back to Sporting CP to land former Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao, 25, in the summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Tottenham are leading the race to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. Several clubs across Europe are believed to be keen on the 24-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer, and rejected a pre-contract agreement offer from West Ham. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is set to leave the club in the summer and both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are interested if he does. (TEAMtalk)

- No progress has been made during talks over a new contract between Juventus and striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Calciomercato)

- RB Leipzig are interested in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, but feel his valuation is too high after their first enquiry.(Sky Germany)

- AC Milan have drawn up a centre-back shortlist that includes Bologna's Sam Beukema. The 26-year-old is attracting interest from several top European clubs, although it remains to be seen whether any of them will launch an official bid once the transfer window opens. (Rudy Galetti)

- Torino won't trigger an option to make Borna Sosa's loan transfer from Ajax permanent for €7m. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace will demand at least £100m for midfielder Adam Wharton this summer, who is attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (TBR)

- Manchester City are willing to pay €150m to land Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer after missing out on signing Jude Bellingham. (Defensa Central)

- Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, 23, is on the radar of Aston Villa. (Givemesport)

- Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, 25, is the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Manchester City. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich don't intend to extend forward Thomas Müller's contract and he is now set to become a free agent this summer. (Bild)

- Tottenham have shortlisted Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Fulham's Marco Silva and Brentford's Thomas Frank as potential candidates to replace head coach Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira)

- MLS side Columbus Crew 2 are finalizing a deal to sign 18-year-old Ivorian winger Kevin Gbamblé. (Tom Bogert)