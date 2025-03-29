Jean-Philippe Mateta made his first appearance on Saturday since his ear was "destroyed" when he started Crystal Palace's FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Fulham, although he did so wearing a protective helmet.

Mateta suffered the lacerated ear, which required 25 stitches, when he was kicked in the head during a collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in a fifth-round clash earlier this month.

The 27-year-old played 70 minutes during Palace's comfortable 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

In an interview published by L'Equipe, Mateta said he was lucky the outcome was not more severe.

"I was afraid I'd have broken bones or blood in my brain, but in fact, my ear was just destroyed," Mateta said. "At the last moment, I had the reflex to turn my face. I was lucky because if I hadn't, I would have taken his foot right in the head, and it would have been much worse.

Jean-Philippe Mateta will wear protective headgear as he returns to action for the first time since suffering a horrific ear injury. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"After that, I never lost consciousness. I was lying on the ground, and I said to the doctor: 'I'm fine, I want to play again.' But he, seeing my ear, replied: 'No, you have to go.'

"A plastic surgery specialist came and took pictures of my ear, which he refused to show me, so as not to let them stay in my head. Obviously, it didn't look like an ear any more. At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon had a lot of trouble, but afterwards, as he explained to me, he found a way to save my ear. He did a hell of a job."

Mateta's gruesome injury required 25 stitches and he was discharged from hospital after Palace earned a 3-1 win over Millwall.

Roberts' initial three-game ban was extended to six games after the English Football Association called for extra punishment. The goalkeeper later revealed he'd received abusive messages and threats.

"Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him: 'It is OK, it is football,'" Mateta said in an interview with Sky Sports. "He apologised. He was worried.

"I don't think he woke up and thought 'I want to cut the head of JP.' There is a lot of pressure. He wanted to do good, too much emotion makes you do crazy things. It was just a mistake. You learn from it."

Mateta has scored 15 times in all competitions for Palace this season.

"He feels comfortable," Palace boss Oliver Glasner said on Friday when asked about Mateta's headgear. "When he scores a header tomorrow then it was the right mask with the right protection. When I've watched JP in training he looks the same like before. He needs to get back into his rhythm; he couldn't train for two weeks. One week he was just at home then he trained for a week individually.

"He's been lucky that nothing was fractured, no concussion. It was just the ear. I know it was a terrible injury. Some players say that the ear looks better than before now."

Asked whether he was worried Mateta might be reluctant to go into challenges with his head, Glasner said: "He did it the whole last two weeks. The doctor and the team did a great job finding the right protection. We tried two or three different ones -- everything is approved by the Premier League. If I believed it's a problem, I wouldn't play him."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report