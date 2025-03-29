Jamshedpur FC hold off NorthEast United to set ISL semifinal date with Mohun Bagan

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is now in its business end, with the cup winners set to be crowned in the next fortnight. Mohun Bagan and FC Goa are already in the semifinals, and after the knockout playoffs, will learn the identity of their opponents.

Here are the details for the two knockout playoffs of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

NorthEast United 0 - 2 Jamshedpur

(Eze 29, Javi 90'+9')

Stephen Eze was the difference for Jamshedpur FC, as he often is, as he scored the opener and marshalled a magnificent defensive effort as JFC beat NorthEast United 2-0 in the second eliminator of ISL 2024-25.

Eze's goal came just before the half hour mark, the big centre-back marauding forward and finishing from a tight angle with a howitzer that NEUFC keeper Gurmeet Singh barely saw before it lashed into the back of the net.

The goal came against the run of play, and it remained 1-0 very much against the run of play. NorthEast hit 21 shots, to Jamshedpur's 9 - but the JFC defensive unit was so solid, only 3 of those 21 went on target, 7 were blocked. JFC coach Khalid Jamil opted to play veteran midfielder Pranoy Halder alongside Eze in central defence and it proved to be a match-winning decision.

Narrowing the pitch and packing the middle, they gave NorthEast plenty of the ball but kept them at bay for most of the match. In the end, there was time for high drama after Mobashir Rahman was sent off for a very poor kick out, but with NEUFC throwing men forward, JFC managed a second. A superb one at that, with first Ritwik Das dancing past three challenges and then Javi Hernandez sitting two down (including the keeper) before lifting it into the net. The goal celebrations at the end saw the coaches Juan Pedro Benali and Khalid Jamil (and their staff) get involved in an altercation towards the end.

This ends a see-saw season for NorthEast, and their top-scoring forward Alaeddine Ajaraie, while Jamshedpur now advance to their semifinal against dominant shield winners Mohun Bagan. The first leg will take place in Jamshedpur on April 3, before the return leg at Kolkata on April 7.

Bengaluru FC 5-0 Mumbai City

(Suresh 8', Mendez 42'(P), Williams 52', Chhetri 76', Diaz 83')

Mumbai City walked into Bengaluru for the first eliminator of the ISL 2024-25 season with the same attacking formation that had seen them dominate the must-draw-atleast last league match of the season. With Yoell van Nieff holding, Brandon Fernades and Lallianzuala Chhangte either side, they had steamrolled the below-par Bengaluru team and got an easy win. This time, though, BFC weren't resting Alberto Noguera (obviously). The result? A thumping 5-0 win, a scoreline that served to emphasise the dominance of the home side.

With Noguera putting on a midfield masterclass, BFC found plenty of freedom in the vast acres of midfield vacated by Chhangte and Fernandes. The opener, in the 9th minute was a perfect illustration. Having worked the ball down the right with neat triangles involving Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Noguera and Vinith Venkatesh, the latter played in Ryan Williams behind. The swift winger swept in a cross that pinballed around till Suresh Singh simply walked onto it and placed a neat finish past Phurba Lachenpa. No one had tracked Suresh's run.

Bengaluru kept City at arm's length after that, with the away side's midfield hopelessly light and unable to exert themselves on the match. The pressure from BFC told in the 39th minute when Valpuia went in for a tackle from behind and caught Williams before he got the ball. After a bit of a polite disagreement about the award of it, the penalty was duly converted by Mendez (minute 42).

Williams' free positioning and runs in behind had been a constant menace and it had taken two superb blocks from Mehtab Singh to stop him getting on the scoresheet in that first half. He wasn't to be denied in the second, though. In the 62nd minute, he was played in by Suresh - who held off Chhangte with contemptuous ease after he strolled onto a loose ball in midfield - and Williams lashed a low hard finish into the far corner. 3-0, game done.

It wasn't over yet, though, and on came Sunil Chhetri for the night's biggest cheer. Minute 76 and a poor clearance from Lachenpa was seized on by another sub, Jorge Pereyra Diaz. He unselfishly teed up Chhetri, who took a touch, spotted Lachenpa was still off his line, noted the position of the two defenders on the line and nonchalantly placed his finish in an empty corner of the net. It was a superb finish from the top Indian goalscorer of this ISL season.

If City thought that had put them out of their misery, they were wrong. Two players who had been City players last season - Noguera and Diaz - combined for Diaz to make it five in the 83rd minute. The superb Noguera ripping apart the defensive line with a superb through ball and Diaz finishing from five yards out. As ever, his celebration against a former club was exuberant.

For City, this was a disappointing end to a largely disappointing campaign, the defending champions knocked out at the first hurdle in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will now face FC Goa in the semifinals, the first leg at Bengaluru on April 2, the second in Margao on April 6.