Billionaire businessman David Blitzer is in advanced talks to sell a large stake in both Real Salt Lake of MLS and the Utah Royals of NWSL after owning both franchises since 2022, according to multiple reports.

No potential purchase price was reported. The Larry H. Miller family is set to take over a controlling stake of both clubs, while Blitzer is expected to retain a portion of ownership. The Miller family is the former principal owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz but sold an 80% stake in that franchise in 2022.

Utah Royals declined to comment when contacted by ESPN. Sportico was first to report the potential sale.

Both Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals play at America First Field. Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Miller family was interested in purchasing Real Salt Lake when Blitzer acquired the teams from Dell Loy Hansen three years ago. That sale occurred after Hansen had been accused of multiple incidents of racist behavior in a story by The Athletic.

Blitzer reportedly purchased Real Salt Lake, Rio Tinto Stadium, the team's training facility and the club's MLS Next Pro team for $400 million. He also assumed the rights for an NWSL club, which became the Royals in 2024 after paying a discounted expansion fee.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.