Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a surprise bid for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, while Arsenal are looking to seal a move for Martín Zubimendi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Will Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes replace Luka Modric in Real Madrid's midfield?

- Real Madrid are lining up a shock summer bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, the Daily Star reports. Representatives from Los Blancos have been ever-presents at Old Trafford this season to watch Fernandes, who has notched 16 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. Madrid view the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Luka Modrić, who is expected to leave the Spanish capital after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fernandes is under contract at United until 2027 and has the option to extend by a further year. As such, any permanent deal for the talismanic midfielder won't come on the cheap at around €100m.

- Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi remains a top target for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, according to the Daily Mirror. While the transfer is said to be "as good as done," a full agreement over personal terms is yet to be reached. Zubimendi has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the player's desire to remain at Sociedad ended the Reds' hopes last summer. Nevertheless, Arsenal have persisted in their efforts to land the Spain international and will hope the allure of working with compatriot Arteta will be enough to seal a €60m deal later this year.

- Newcastle United and AC Milan are keen on a summer deal for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, TEAMtalk reports. The 29-year-old has struggled for form so far this season and has been heavily linked with a summer transfer. Amid reports of City's desire to move Grealish on, several clubs look poised to explore the parameters of a future deal. Alongside Newcastle and Milan, Chelsea have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the England international, who is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

- Manchester City have entered the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, as per Sky Germany. Initial talks have already taken place between the two camps, as the 20-year-old midfielder is keen on making the switch to the Etihad. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are also monitoring Larsson's development, who is under contract at Eintracht until June 2029. According to Sky Germany, the Sweden international's transfer will cost at least €60m this summer, following an impressive Bundesliga campaign.

- A scout from Manchester United was present at Como vs. Empoli on Saturday to monitor young winger Assane Diao, Nicolo Schira reports. The 19-year-old, who joined Como back in January, has already scored five goals in 12 Serie A matches. Despite being under contract at the Italian club until June 2029, Diao has been heavily linked with another transfer this summer. He made his international debut earlier this month for Senegal, after previously representing Spain at youth level.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson on Real Madrid's interest in Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United's financial issues means they will listen to offers for almost every player in the summer. That said, Fernandes has established himself as the key man under Ruben Amorim and the United head coach is looking to get more quality through the door at Old Trafford rather than letting it leave. Fernandes had an offer to leave last summer and decided to stay. United would have to consider a serious offer from Real Madrid -- if it ever arrived -- but he is the last player Amorim will want to lose. The bigger question is whether Real Madrid's supposed interest is genuine and where Fernandes fits into a squad which already boasts some of the best attacking players in the world.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are considering a move to appoint former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp as their new manager if Carlo Ancelotti resigns to take over Brazil this summer. (TBR)

- Barcelona will reinvest any money made from player exits into the playing squad, with Jules Kounde set to be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong if he joins Chelsea. (Relevo)

- Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, 34, is "very close" to agreeing a new contract until June 2026 following an impressive debut campaign. While some small details still need to be finalized, the extension has already been approved by the Barca board and manager Hansi Flick, although it remains to be seen whether he will still be Flick's first-choice goalkeeper once Marc-André ter Stegen returns to full fitness. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea are set to loan 17-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez to feeder club Strasbourg after he officially joined the club in January. (L'Equipe)

- Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, 29, is not concerned about his expiring contract and claims "everything is in motion" to commit his future to the club. (Sport1)

- Ipswich Town will demand a transfer fee of around £40m for striker Liam Delap, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool interested in the England Under-21 international. (TEAMtalk)

- VfB Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade is on Bayern Munich's radar for this summer. Eintracht Frankfurt also admire the 23-year-old forward, but he is simply too expensive to sign in the short-term. (Sky Germany)

- AFC Bournemouth will look to make Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan transfer from Chelsea permanent this summer. The Spain goalkeeper has been a regular in the Premier League this season under Andoni Iraola, playing in 22 of the side's 29 games to date. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United are keeping an eye on PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, who is expected to leave the Dutch club this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Rangers have "next to no chance" of signing Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller this summer unless they can raise funds in the transfer market. (Football Insider)

- Manager Dino Toppmöller is in "advanced negotiations" with Eintracht Frankfurt over a contract extension that will keep him at the club beyond 2026. (Sky Germany)

- Newcastle United are keen on signing Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, who has 16 goal contributions in all competitions this term. (TBR)

- West Ham United have expressed an interest in Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, although Napoli lead the race to sign him. (Ekrem Konur)