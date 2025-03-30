Guardiola says no bonuses for Man City this season: 'Not even a watch' (1:06)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said his own efforts this season have been "really poor" as his side struggle to recapture their title-winning form.

Reigning champions City, who have won six Premier League crowns under Guardiola since the Spaniard joined in 2016, are fifth in the table 22 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

In the Champions League, City crashed out before the round of 16 after a 6-3 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid.

Asked by reporters to rate his performance, Guardiola responded: "This season? Really poor."

"My duty was to get out of the situation much better than I have done."

City face Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday as they bid to lift the trophy for an eighth time.

However, Guardiola added that silverware or European qualification would not erase the disappointment of this season's domestic campaign.

"Of course it would be nice to get to the final of the FA Cup, win it and [also to] qualify for the Champions League," he said. "That would be a great achievement, but the season has been poor and that's not going to change.

"Our standards and a lot of things have not been good, that is the reality ... Hopefully it will not happen next season."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.