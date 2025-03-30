Rob Dawson says Manchester United's entire transfer window hangs on being able to move players out of the club before making signings. (2:02)

Ajax's director of football has opened the door to a possible return for Christian Eriksen when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season.

Marijn Beuker, who was appointed as Ajax's sporting director in 2023, confirmed the club's interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in an interview with ESPN but said the 33-year-old's return could not block an academy player's path to the first team.

Eriksen joined Ajax's academy in 2008 and made his debut two years later at the age of 18. He spent three years in Amsterdam, winning the Eredvisie title in each of his three seasons and scoring 25 goals in 113 appearances.

He left to join Spurs in 2013 before spells at Inter Milan and Brentford followed. He joined United as a free agent in 2022.

Cristian Eriksen will leave Manchester United at the end of the season unless he signs a new deal at Old Trafford. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about," Beuker told ESPN. "There will be multiples in the media. Other names mentioned are those of Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind.

"Such players are always an option. To look at it. It has to fit into the phase we are in, though. In the salary structure. You also don't want to block youth players coming up. That we are open to thinking about it is clear. Only it has to fit into the overall picture for the future."

Eriksen has said he expects to leave United at the end of the season as a new contract has not been forthcoming.

"I haven't been told anything and since I haven't, I assume the collaboration will end," he said in an interview to Danish outlet TV2.

"That's how I interpret it. Everyone knows my contract is expiring, so I expect there's only one way this will go.

"I haven't thought much about it. In my mind, I'm prepared to find something new. What that will be, I haven't decided yet.

"I don't have anything specific that I really want to try, so I'll see what comes along and what fits me and my family."

The Denmark international has made just 14 appearances in all competitions under United boss Ruben Amorim since his appointment in November.

Ajax beat rivals PSV Eindhoven 2-0 on Sunday to strengthen their grip on what looks set to be a 37th Eredivisie title.