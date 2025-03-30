Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest will play Manchester City in their first FA Cup semifinal for 34 years, while Crystal Palace have been drawn to face Aston Villa.

Forest booked their spot in the last four after they emerged victorious from a penalty shootout with Brighton & Hove Albion.

City edged past Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday to keep alive their hopes of ending a difficult season with silverware. Pep Guardiola's side have reached seven FA Cup semifinals in a row.

Villa eased into the semifinals after Marcus Rashford's quickfire brace helped them to a 3-0 win over Championship side Preston North End. Villa's progress marks the first time they have reached the last four in the FA Cup since 2014-15 when they reached the final but were beaten by Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze starred as Palace made light work of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Palace are bidding to win the first major trophy in the club's history.

The ties will be played on either April 26 or 27.

FA Cup semifinal draw:

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa