Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he loves his team's thirst for goals after they scored four more against Girona on Sunday to restore their three point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski, a Ferran Torres strike and a Ladislav Krejčí own goal earned Barça a 4-1 win at the Olympic Stadium as they scored four or more goals for the 20th time in 45 fixtures this season.

Flick's side have now netted 139 goals in total this season -- an average of over three per game -- and are unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions since the start of 2025.

"It's our idea, we always want to play in offence, attack, create chances," Flick said in the post-game news conference. "If there is a possibility to try and score a goal, always try and score. This is what I really love about my team. They always want to score goals.

"When you saw the counter-attacks we had, I saw not only the strikers but the attacking midfielders, also Frenkie de Jong, who was sprinting nearly 90 metres or something like that, this is the mentality, the attitude of the team and it's good.

"I think everyone loves it, to see more goals than normal and of course the fans do. Everyone is happy at the moment."

Lewandowski's brace against Girona took his tally for the season to 38 in all competitions, more than the 33 and 26 he managed across his first two campaigns with the Catalan club respectively.

It also took him to 25 league goals for the year, edging him three clear of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé in the race to win the Pichichi -- the award given to LaLiga's top scorer.

Barcelona scored four goals for the 20th time this season in a win over Girona on Sunday. Getty Images

"This is good and this is why we need him," Flick added of the Poland striker's contribution. "I know he wants to win the Pichichi and I'm very happy that he scored two goals today. But like I've always said, the important thing is the team.

"When we win and when we score goals, maybe the chances that he wins the Pichichi is much more. It is important to focus on the team, to help the team."

Lewandowski's form has countered any criticism about his ability to still compete at the top level ahead of his 37th birthday later this year.

"I know a lot of people are talking abut my age, but I'm working since 21, 22 years old until now and I want to play more years at the top level," Lewandowski told reporters. "I feel very good physically. I think looking at the stats there's no difference now to a few years ago.

"I am working as hard as ever and want to play at the top level for a few more years yet."

Barça beat Girona without Raphinha, who was unused substitute after returning from international duty with Brazil.

Flick revealed the Brazilian did not feature because he was not fully fit, but expressed confidence he could return for Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid, with the tie level at 4-4 after the first leg in Barcelona.

"I think more discomfort," the Barça coach said when asked if Raphinha was injured. "I spoke with him in the halftime and I checked again if he's able to play and he was honest and said 'Coach, I don't feel so good.'

"Now we have tomorrow to recover and then we train and hopefully he will feel better, so maybe he's ready for the match on Wednesday."