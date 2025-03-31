Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller could be the next star to move to MLS, while Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly moved to the top of Arsenal's transfer shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.
TOP STORIES
- Isco on Antony: We need to crowdfund for him
- Cunha on Wolves future: 'I need to take the next step'
- Man United's Eriksen of interest to Ajax, club chief says
TRENDING RUMORS
- Thomas Müller has received offers from clubs in MLS as it looks increasingly likely he will leave Bayern Munich this summer, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. Müller, 35, is out of contract at the end of the season, and talks are ongoing over a new one-year deal. However, it looks as though the former Germany international will be leaving the club where he has spent his entire professional career, winning 32 trophies including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues. Müller, a World Cup winner in 2014, had an offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer, but now he could be headed to the United States instead.
- Arsenal hold a "strong interest" in Viktor Gyökeres and could target the Sporting CP striker in the summer, The Athletic reports. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a firm admirer of the 26-year-old, who is viewed as a more attainable target than Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. While Gyökeres is under contract at Sporting until June 2028, it is widely believed that his valuation is a lot lower than that of Isak, who could cost interested clubs upwards of £120 million.
- Barcelona have no interest in letting Pedri join Manchester City, even if the Premier League champions make a €100m bid, reports MARCA. Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is expected to overhaul his side after a difficult season, with the Spanish midfielder believed to be on his wishlist. But Barca is adamant the 22-year-old is not going anywhere.
- Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, reports Sky Sport Germany. The 32-year-old has been a fringe player for Arne Slot's side this season, and could go back to the Bundesliga, two years after leaving VfB Stuttgart. Endo's wages could yet be a sticking point though, and Frankfurt are considering other names too.
- Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest are all keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, reports Caught Offside. The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer in the Premier League this season, with 13 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for a struggling side. The Gunners and Forest could both offer Champions League football, while Spurs are hoping to bring 25-year-old Cunha and his teammate João Gomes to north London in a double swoop.
OTHER RUMORS
- Barcelona and Manchester City are both tracking Leicester City's 15-year-old winger Jeremy Monga, who was named on the bench for an FA Cup match last month. (Daily Mail)
- Manchester City will have to stump up around £50m if they want to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer. (Football Insider)
- Everton are lining up a shock summer bid for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, who has shone on loan at Middlesbrough this season is available for around £25m. (The Scottish Sun)
- Ipswich Town are "well protected" when it comes to in-demand striker Liam Delap's contract amid reports of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (East Anglian Daily Times)
- Although Carlo Ancelotti is considered the Brazil Football Confederation's preferred choice to guide Brazil following Dorival Júnior's sacking as coach last week, Jorge Jesus has topped an online poll on candidates for the job. (Globoesporte)
- Manchester United hold a key advantage over the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer. (Daily Mirror)
- Liverpool rght-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed move to Real Madrid is a "done deal." (Nicolo Schira)
- Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has been identified by Liverpool as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Football Insider)
- Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are all in the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. (Caught Offside)
- Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is on the radar of Barcelona this summer. The 24-year-old Dutchman is a target for several clubs, having previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, among others. (Ekrem Konur)
- Bournemouth are keen on bringing back Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if they can't sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a permanent deal. Newcastle United and Leeds United, if promoted, are also keen on the 26-year-old Saints goalkeeper. (TeamTalk)
- Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been warned they will need to part with £75m if they want to sign 25-year-old Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the summer. (The Sun)
- Genoa are set to let Belgian defender Koni De Winter depart for Everton for £25m this summer. (Football Insider)
- Juventus are leading the way to sign Lille's Jonathan David on a free transfer as the striker's financial demands have been revealed. (Sky Sports Switzerland)
- Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade. (Ekrem Konur)