Gab Marcotti believes that Bayern Munich have a "pretty good draw" in the Champions League quarterfinals vs. Inter Milan. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller could be the next star to move to MLS, while Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly moved to the top of Arsenal's transfer shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Isco on Antony: We need to crowdfund for him

- Cunha on Wolves future: 'I need to take the next step'

- Man United's Eriksen of interest to Ajax, club chief says

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller, a 2014 World Cup winner, could be the next star to move to MLS. Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Thomas Müller has received offers from clubs in MLS as it looks increasingly likely he will leave Bayern Munich this summer, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. Müller, 35, is out of contract at the end of the season, and talks are ongoing over a new one-year deal. However, it looks as though the former Germany international will be leaving the club where he has spent his entire professional career, winning 32 trophies including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues. Müller, a World Cup winner in 2014, had an offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer, but now he could be headed to the United States instead.

- Arsenal hold a "strong interest" in Viktor Gyökeres and could target the Sporting CP striker in the summer, The Athletic reports. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a firm admirer of the 26-year-old, who is viewed as a more attainable target than Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. While Gyökeres is under contract at Sporting until June 2028, it is widely believed that his valuation is a lot lower than that of Isak, who could cost interested clubs upwards of £120 million.

- Barcelona have no interest in letting Pedri join Manchester City, even if the Premier League champions make a €100m bid, reports MARCA. Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is expected to overhaul his side after a difficult season, with the Spanish midfielder believed to be on his wishlist. But Barca is adamant the 22-year-old is not going anywhere.

- Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, reports Sky Sport Germany. The 32-year-old has been a fringe player for Arne Slot's side this season, and could go back to the Bundesliga, two years after leaving VfB Stuttgart. Endo's wages could yet be a sticking point though, and Frankfurt are considering other names too.

- Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest are all keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, reports Caught Offside. The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer in the Premier League this season, with 13 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for a struggling side. The Gunners and Forest could both offer Champions League football, while Spurs are hoping to bring 25-year-old Cunha and his teammate João Gomes to north London in a double swoop.

EXPERT TAKE