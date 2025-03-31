Fans and players alike pay homage to Alex Morgan as she gets subbed off in her final match. (1:50)

Alex Morgan gets standing ovation after subbing out for final time (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Morgan is officially a mother of two.

The USWNT star and her husband Servando Carrasco, a former MLS midfielder, announced the birth of their second baby -- Enzo -- in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

Morgan and Carrasco are already parents to a four-year-old daughter Charlie, and now add a baby boy to the family.

Morgan jointly announced her retirement from professional soccer and pregnancy in a September video.

The two-time World Cup winner Olympic gold medalist played one final game with the NWSL's San Diego Wave FC that following Sunday, Sept. 8, a 4-1 loss. She left in the 13th minute, symbolizing the number she wore for club and country.

Morgan and Carrasco wed in 2014.