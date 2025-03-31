Open Extended Reactions

Real Betis midfielder Isco has joked that crowdfunding will be needed to keep Manchester United's loanee Antony at the club for at least next season.

Antony has been a big hit in Spain since joining on loan from United after a difficult first half of the campaign at Old Trafford.

However, the loan deal which took the Brazilian winger to Betis did not include an option for the Spanish club to automatically make his stay permanent this summer.

"We need to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year," Isco said smiling when asked about Antony after Betis' 2-1 win against Sevilla in Sunday's derby.

Antony has scored four goals since joining Betis. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Antony, 25, has a contract with United until June 2027.

He has scored four goals and set up four more in 12 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Betis have already made it clear that they are keen for Antony to continue at the club next season and Isco believes he has made a huge impact at Betis.

"I'm happy to be able to enjoy Antony," the former Spain international said. "He has surprised us all with his humility and with his willingness to help and add. We have noticed a change since he arrived. We are happy for him and for the team."

Antony, who despite not scoring stood out against Sevilla on Sunday, delighted the home crowd when he waved the club's flag around after the derby win as part of his team's celebrations.

"I'm very happy for Antony," Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said in his post-match press conference.

"He is a great player, who had gone through a complicated spell."

Antony scored only 12 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils since his £85 million transfer from Ajax in 2022.

"He is young, he has a lot to give to football," Pellegrini said of Antony. "It has helped his game to play alongside players like Isco, [Giovanni] Lo Celso, William Carvalho..."

Antony, meanwhile, said he is only focused on the present.

"What I am most happy about is having found myself and I found myself here," Antony said after Sunday's game.

"I'm grateful for the affection I've received since I arrived. I'm very happy here. My head is at Betis. I'm enjoying every day the city, the club... Let's continue like this."

Sunday's win was Betis' sixth straight league triumph and allowed the side to cement their sixth place in LaLiga. Betis play at league leaders Barcelona on Saturday.