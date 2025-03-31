Nottingham Forest vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Rob Dawson says Manchester United's entire transfer window hangs on being able to move players out of the club before making signings. (2:02)

Manchester United return to action after the international break with a trip to Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest. Ruben Amorim's side had built up a bit of momentum ahead of the break, with a battling draw at home to Arsenal and three-goal victories over Real Sociedad and Leicester City.

With nine games to go in the league, United will be keen on continuing their winning streak and give themselves a chance at a top-half finish. The international break also saw some positives on the injury front as Luke Shaw returned to training and defensive duo Harry Maguire and Lenny Yoro returning to full fitness.

Forest, meanwhile, are third in the table and come into the contest in good spirits, having reached the FA Cup semifinals thanks to a 4-3 win on penalties against Brighton despite the absence of Chris Wood.

Having defeated Manchester City and Ipswich Town in their last two Premier League games, Forest will aim to increase their five-point lead over Chelsea and enhance the prospect of Champions League being played at the City Ground next season.

The two teams last met in December, when Forest came out on top after a topsy-turvy contest at Old Trafford ended 3-2 in their favour.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. UK (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 6 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday)

Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Team news:

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood, F, hip, OUT, estimated return mid April

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, D, knock, DOUBT

Altay Bayindir, GK, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Leny Yoro, D, knock, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid April

Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return mid April

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Expected Lineups:

Nottingham Forest

GK Matz Sels

RB Ola Aina | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Murillo | LB Neco Williams

CM Nicolas Dominguez | CM Elliot Anderson

RW Anthony Elanga | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | LW Callum Hudson-Odoi

ST Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United 3-2 when the teams last met in the Premier League in December. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Victor Lindelof | CB Harry Maguire

RM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | LM Patrick Dorgu

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Joshua Zirkzee

ST Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

United have only lost one of their last nine visits to the City Ground. However, Forest have had the edge in recent Premier League meetings, having won their last two games against United (although there was an FA Cup defeat in between)

United are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season

Wood, who is a doubt for this game, has been involved in 43% of Forest's 49 goals in the Premier League this season, while Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 46% of Man United's 37 goals

Forest have the lowest average possession (39.6%) of any team in the Premier League this season, while also boasting of the most clean sheets (12)

Latest news and analysis:

Ruben Amorim: Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro set for Man United return

Ruben Amorim has offered a positive Manchester United fitness update with defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro available to play against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Transfer rumors, news: Madrid plan shock move for Fernandes

Will Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes replace Luka Modric in Real Madrid's midfield? Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.

Reranked: Who is the MVP for each of the top Premier League clubs?

Based on a simple combination of ability and tactical importance, we've reranked the best players in order at the Big Six Premier League clubs.

Nuno: Forest's FA Cup SF berth 'a huge moment'

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said it was a big moment for the club to reach their first FA Cup semi-finals in 34 years.