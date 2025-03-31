Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will face off in Hong Kong in July for what will be the first north London derby to take place outside of the UK, it was announced on Monday.

The preseason fixture will be played on July 3 at the newly-built Kai Tak Stadium, as part of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025.

"Everyone at Arsenal is excited to be visiting Hong Kong in July. It's great to be back with our men's first team squad after 13 years, and gives us the opportunity to meet so many of our fantastic supporters in the region again," Arsenal managing director, Richard Garlick said in a statement.

Tottenham Hotspur will face arch-rivals Arsenal in Hong Kong in July. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"As well as training hard and playing the match, we cannot wait to connect with our Hong Kong supporters in this wonderful part of the world.

"Playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the magnificent new Kai Tak Stadium will be a great experience for both teams and supporters, and will be a very important part of our pre-season preparations ahead of the new season," Spurs' chief revenue officer Ryan Norys said in a statement.

Tottenham will have an open training session ahead of the match Arsenal.

"There are few bigger occasions in English football than a north London derby and to play this fixture in Hong Kong will be a huge occasion for our passionate fanbase across Asia, as well as providing ideal preparation for the team ahead of the new season.

Liverpool will face AC Milan at the same stadium on July 26.