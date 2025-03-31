Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah is on the verge of rewriting the record books, but with potentially nine games remaining in his Liverpool career, the achievements within the 32-year-old's grasp are being obscured by the ongoing saga of his Anfield contract.

One more goal will move the Egypt international ahead of former Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero as the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history -- the duo are tied at 184 goals -- and Salah could claim the record as early as Wednesday in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield. With nine league games still to play as Liverpool attempt to secure their first Premier League title since 2019-20, Salah could erase another City forward from the history books by eclipsing Erling Haaland's record of 36 goals in a Premier League season, set in 2022-23.

Haaland's record, which passed the previous milestone of 34 goals set by both Andy Cole (Newcastle United, 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994-95), appeared to be safe for years. However, Salah already has 27 goals for Arne Slot's team this season, so it would be foolish to dismiss his chances of equalling or surpassing Haaland's tally.

But because Salah's Liverpool future has yet to be resolved, the primary focus on the former Chelsea and AS Roma forward is centered on what happens next and where he will be playing his football next season. It has been a thread that has run throughout this season because Salah and teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold being allowed to enter the final 12 months of their Liverpool contracts without new agreements being negotiated.

Each contract is different. Alexander-Arnold, at the age of 26, is in the peak years of his career and can demand a lucrative, long-term contract with whomever is willing to meet his requirements. Sources at Real Madrid have told ESPN that they are optimistic of signing the defender as a free agent this summer, with Liverpool looking set to lose their home-grown player.

Van Dijk, Liverpool's captain and defensive colossus, has had an outstanding season. But with the Netherlands international turning 34 in July, the club has a balancing act to perform in offering the center back a contract that rewards him for his status as arguably the world's best defender, while also ensuring the length of the deal reflects his age and ability to still be world class at the end of it.

As for Salah, Liverpool's dilemma is similar to the one they have with Van Dijk. But the forward is a year younger than Van Dijk and is the team's goal-scoring talisman. His 27 goals so far this season mark his best return in the Premier League since scoring 32 in his debut campaign in 2017-18.

Mohamed Salah's contract has been the most important issue for Liverpool all season. Will he stay beyond the summer? MI News/NurPhoto

Sources told ESPN that the biggest issue to overcome in negotiations with Salah and Van Dijk is length of contract, with Liverpool keen to be cautious with players approaching their mid-30s despite both of them producing some of their best football for the club this season. But every time Salah scores a goal, Liverpool's failure to already secure him to a new contract looks even more reckless.

If Salah ends this campaign by claiming Haaland's record, it would further strengthen his negotiating position. Could Liverpool really allow such a prolific and consistent scorer to leave the club because they're unable to agree to a deal that suits both parties?

Salah will inevitably run out of steam at some point. Time catches up with everyone, but Salah is still scoring goals at the same rate as he did when he arrived at Liverpool as a 25-year-old.

Haaland was 22 when he set his record of 36 goals in a season two years ago. Cole was also 22 when he scored his 34 goals, while Shearer was 24 when he matched it a year later, when the Premier League still had 22 teams, each playing 42 games a season. The fact that Salah is still on course to set the record this season at the age of 32 is remarkable, but also a testament to his ability and professionalism.

When Liverpool rejected a £150 million bid for Salah from Al Ittihad in August 2023, they did so because they believed that another two seasons of him in a Liverpool shirt was worth more than the money being offered by the Saudi Pro League team. It was an astute calculation and Liverpool have been rewarded for it, but they may have already misjudged the next big Salah decision.

If he leaves as a free agent at the end of this season, with a Premier League winners' medal and Haaland's record in the bag, it could turn out to be one of the biggest mistakes Liverpool have ever made.