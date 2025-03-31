Rob Dawson says Manchester United's entire transfer window hangs on being able to move players out of the club before making signings. (2:02)

Ruben Amorim has offered a positive Manchester United fitness update with defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro available to play against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Yoro, 19, has suffered with repeated injuries this season after arriving at the club from Lille in the summer. He has been out since March 9 when he picked up a foot injury during United's draw with Arsenal.

Maguire has been unavailable with a calf injury since the end of February.

The United boss also said Ayden Heaven's injury is not considered to be serious. The 18-year-old went down shortly after half-time during United's 3-0 win over Leicester City before the international break before being taken off on a stretcher.

Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire are set to return to action for Manchester United. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

"It was not so serious," Amorim told a news conference on Monday. "He is recovering, [he is] not ready to play, but he will return this season for sure."

England defender Luke Shaw returned to training on Friday but Amorim said the left-back is still building his fitness before a return to first-team action.

"Luke [Shaw] is not ready yet. We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke," Amorim said.

"Mason Mount is feeling better but he was on the bench in the last game, Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost ready, Jonny [Evans] is recovering, [Lisandro Martínez] is out. [Harry] Maguire is also ready to go to the game and [Leny] Yoro, yes."

Amorim also said Marcus Rashford's improvement since joining Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window is "good news" after the forward scored his first goals for the Midlands side during their FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Preston North End on Sunday.

"We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment. But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that," Amorim said.