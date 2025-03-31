Open Extended Reactions

Defender Tierna Davidson will miss the United States women's national team's upcoming pair of games against Brazil due to a knee injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

She has been replaced on the roster by Angel City FC attacker Gisele Thompson.

Davidson, a 2019 World Cup winner and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, injured her left knee on a non-contact play while playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday in a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash.

She was visibly upset and walked off the field with assistance before heading to the locker room before halftime.

Gotham FC has not provided any further details about the extent of the injury. A team spokesperson told ESPN that the club would provide further updates soon.

"Tierna is a warrior, is our captain. It was devastating seeing her coming off the pitch how she did but then seeing her on the pitch at the end of the game, it was also a message from her to the team of how strong she is," Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said after Friday's game.

"I know that whatever it is, we're gonna be with her, we're gonna support her. She's in safe hands. We have a fantastic medical team, and I hope [the injury] is the minimum it can be because she's been outstanding for us and outstanding for her country."

USSF said in a statement on Monday: "Thompson, 19, was originally slated to attend to the U.S. Under-23 WNT training camp taking place this week with the U.S. WNT training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., but with her elevation to the senior team roster, 19-year-old Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie will take her place with the U-23s."

Davidson previously tore her ACL in March 2022. She returned to the field in early 2023 but missed out on a roster spot at the 2023 World Cup as she continued to regain her form.

Her absence leaves the USWNT without both starting center backs from the Olympics as the team readies to face Brazil on Saturday and again next week in a rematch of August's Olympic final.

The Americans won that game, 1-0 to claim a fifth Olympic gold medal.

Center back Naomi Girma, who lined up alongside Davidson in that Olympic final and throughout the tournament last year, has not played for the USWNT yet in 2025 due to an ongoing calf injury.