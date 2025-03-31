Mark Ogden explains why Wrexham would find it difficult to take the next step to the Premier League, if they were to achieve League One promotion this season. (1:23)

Wrexham reported record financial results for their first year back in the English Football League (EFL) in the latest chapter of the club's success story with Hollywood actor co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club's annual report released on Monday for 2023-24 showed revenue of £26.7 million ($34.5m), growth of 155% on the previous year.

The report showed the level of global interest in the Welsh club, with the geographical split of turnover seeing 52.1% generated from outside the UK, primarily North America, up from 24.6% in 2023. This was partly due to the success of the "Welcome to Wrexham" TV documentary on Disney+.

Wrexham's rise through the English football league has them playing two divisions below the top-flight. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham are now second in the League One table, on course for promotion to the Championship, a level they last reached in 1982. It would be the third consecutive season of promotion for the club who dropped out of the EFL in 2008.

Of the £26.7m turnover for 2023-24, commercial revenue increased to nearly £13.2m, a massive increase on £1.9m a year earlier. Matchday revenue was up to around £5m from £3.1m in 2023.

Wrexham's women's team reached the FAW Cup Final and made the Championship phase of the league as the players became semi-professional for the first time.