The United States women's national team will play Canada in a July 2 friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., as part of a three-match window that also features matches against the Republic of Ireland on June 26 outside Denver and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The USWNT beat Canada in penalty shootouts in both of their 2024 matchups, once in the Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal and once in the SheBelieves Cup final.

"Canada is a top team and this match is worthy of the Allstate Continental Clásico," USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said in a news release.

"As this game will end a three-match window, we'll get a good chance to see our whole roster in training and hopefully game action before selecting a team to start in Washington, D.C.

"The [Washington] Spirit fans have been fantastic supporting their team and we're looking forward to them coming out to create an electric atmosphere for this game as well."

The USWNT has played Canada more than any other opponent in team history and this will be the 67th meeting all-time between the neighboring countries. The USWNT is 53-4-9 all-time against Canada. The match will mark Hayes' first meeting with Canada since her compatriot Casey Stoney took over as head coach.

"We need to play teams that will push us and create an environment where our players have to solve problems and play under pressure," Hayes said of the three friendlies.

"We're still early in our process of building towards World Cup qualifying for '27 and we still have a lot of growth to go as a team and as individuals, so these summer matches at these great soccer venues will once again provide a platform for the players to show their abilities to excel at a high level."

The June 26 match will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., where Hayes made her USWNT debut on the sidelines last year. TQL Stadium, the home of MLS' FC Cincinnati, is the venue for the second game.

The three matches in the summer international window will be the final time the USWNT assembles until late October.

UEFA, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC are all staging continental championships in July, which is followed by a long gap in international play.

Next up for the Americans is a pair of friendlies against Brazil in California on April 5 and 8, in a rematch of the 2024 Olympic gold-medal game, which the USWNT won.

The USWNT will then play China twice, on May 31 and June 3 in St. Paul, Minn., and St. Louis, respectively.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Kassouf was used in this report.