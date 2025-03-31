Erling Haaland equalizes for Man City vs. Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals. (0:45)

Erling Haaland is set for a spell on the sideline with an ankle injury picked up against Bournemouth on Sunday, but Manchester City remain hopeful the striker will be able to play again this season and take part in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Haaland left the Vitality Stadium wearing a protective boot after injuring his ankle in City's 2-1 win in their FA Cup quarterfinal. The Norway international scored City's equalizer before going off in the 60th minute. His replacement, Omar Marmoush, scored the go-ahead goal to set up an FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest on April 26.

The 24-year-old will undergo further tests, but City are confident he will play again this season.

A statement issued by the club on Monday read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle.

"Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup."

Haaland, who has scored 30 goals in 40 games this season, looks set to miss Leicester City's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and the trip to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team has nine Premier League games remaining as it battles to keep hold of a top-four spot. City sit fifth in the table, one point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Newcastle United.

They kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Moroccan side Wydad AC on June 18.