How to watch 2025 German Cup semifinals: ESPN+ schedule

German third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld look to continue their march to the German Cup when they kick off the semifinals against cup holders Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Bielefeld have already knocked out Union Berlin, SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen on their way to the last four. RB Leipzig, which won the German Cup in 2022 and 2023, hit the road to face VfB Stuttgart in the other semifinal on Wednesday. Both matches are available on ESPN+.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 German Cup semifinals:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer Leverkusen - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPNU

Wednesday

VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPNU

