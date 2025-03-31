How to watch 2025 Copa del Rey semifinals: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals kicks off this week on ESPN+, as Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona look to be the last club standing in Spain's oldest national soccer competition.

Real Madrid, which last won the Copa del Rey in 2023, welcome Real Sociedad on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 1-0 on a goal from Endrick on Feb. 26. Their crosstown rivals, Atlético Madrid, host Barcelona in their second leg of the semifinals Wednesday. The two clubs played to a frantic 4-4 draw in the first leg on Feb 25.

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey crown 31 times, more than any other club.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad - 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Wednesday

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona - 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, transfers and more.