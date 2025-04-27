Beth Lindop explains why we can expect a big summer of Liverpool transfer activity once they've handed Virgil van Dijk a new contract alongside Mohamed Salah's. (2:03)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is now the Premier League's top-scoring foreign player after surpassing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero with his strike against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Salah passed Aguero by netting his 185th Premier League goal as Liverpool clinched the Premier League title at Anfield. Liverpool went 4-1 up on Salah's strike and went on to win 5-1 to seal a 20th championship in England's top flight.

Salah had moved level with Aguero in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton on March 8, with his two goals helping Arne Slot's side come from behind against the Saints.

Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this month, joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has 297 top-flight appearances. Almost all of his goals have come for Liverpool, although he scored his first two while playing for Chelsea in 2014.