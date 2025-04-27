Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is now the Premier League's top-scoring foreign player after surpassing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero with his strike against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Salah passed Aguero by netting his 185th Premier League goal as Liverpool clinched the Premier League title at Anfield. Liverpool went 4-1 up on Salah's strike and went on to win 5-1 to seal a 20th championship in England's top flight.
Salah had moved level with Aguero in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton on March 8, with his two goals helping Arne Slot's side come from behind against the Saints.
Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this month, joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has 297 top-flight appearances. Almost all of his goals have come for Liverpool, although he scored his first two while playing for Chelsea in 2014.
The goal against Spurs was his 46th goal contribution this season in the Premier League, one away from tying Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's record for most in a Premier League season.
The Egypt international is now fifth on the Premier League's all-time scoring list, behind Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213) and Shearer (260).
Salah's goal against Tottenham was his 28th in the league this term and his 33rd in all competitions.