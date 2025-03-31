Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be available for the game against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium. (0:37)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has impressed in a behind-closed-doors friendly and taken part in six straight training sessions, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed, as the winger readies to make his return from a months-long hamstring injury.

Saka is in line to return in Arsenal's Premier League clash against Fulham on Tuesday, putting an end to three months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

It has been a difficult period for both Arsenal and Saka: The north London side were within six points of leaders Liverpool when Saka suffered the injury in December but now find themselves 12 points adrift, while the England international had been urged by Arteta to take time off and refresh.

On Tueday, Arteta said that plan has worked, adding that he is not concerned about Saka suffering a setback.

"We played once, but before that he [Saka] had six consecutive sessions with the team, and he was good," Arteta told reporters.

"We played that game, he felt completely fine. So that's why I'm sure that we have managed to replicate almost every scenario [he could face]. At the end you need that, a 60,000 stadium, a different competitive level, a referee and play that game.

"No [I'm not concerned of re-injury], because he has done everything many times already.

"He needs exposure in games but all the boxes he has to tick are there. The concerns normally are when you are rushing an injury. It is [when there has been] a three-week injury and after 10 days you want to put yourself on that pitch and you are almost praying that it won't go.

"But he has been really good in the process and we have got a lot of reassurance that he can do very well now."