Bruno Fernandes will not be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer, according to head coach Ruben Amorim.

Sources told ESPN last week that Amorim is looking to revamp the United squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

Reports over the weekend linked United captain Fernandes with a move to Real Madrid but Amorim was adamant he had told the Portugal international his future is at Old Trafford.

When asked about transfer speculation about Fernandes, Amorim told a news conference on Monday: "No, it's not going to happen."

The former Sporting CP coach then added: "He's not going anywhere because I've already told him."

Fernandes has scored 16 goals and assisted a further 16 in all competitions this season despite United's struggles that see them 13th in the Premier League.

In the Premier League this season only Mohamed Salah (54) and Erling Haaland (33) have more goal contributions than Fernandes' 31.

The 30-year-old, who joined United in 2020, is under contract at United until 2027 and has the option to extend by a further year.