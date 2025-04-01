Liverpool vs Everton: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool return to Premier League action for the first time in nearly a month, and they do it with a bang in the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday evening. Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the table, and need 16 points from their remaining nine league games to mathematically seal the title.

In the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, Everton had a memorable end to their last derby at their long-standing Goodison Park home, as James Tarkowski's late equaliser in a 2-2 draw denied Liverpool the three points in that game. Mohamed Salah had earlier given them a 2-1 lead, after Arne Slot's team found themselves 1-0 behind to Beto's early goal.

Everton are unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in early February. Since then, they have not lost in six games but have drawn five of those.

Liverpool had a forgettable few days before the international break, as they were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, and then lost 2-1 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Slot will hope that the break came at the right time for his side, both in terms of resetting their form, and finding some freshness in a squad that looked tired in March.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday evening's clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET, 6 a.m. AEST, 12:30 p.m. IST).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Sam Barrott

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury news:

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return late April

Conor Bradley, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return mid April

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Dwight McNeil, F, knee, DOUBT

Iliman Ndiaye, F, knee, DOUBT

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return early October

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Jarrell Quansah | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Diaz

Everton

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Jake O'Brien | CB: James Tarkowski | CB: Jarrad Branthwaite | LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

DM: Idrissa Gueye | DM: James Garner

RW: Jesper Lindstrom | CAM: Carlos Alcaraz | LW: Jack Harrison

CF: Beto

Stats:

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top-scorer this season with 27 goals. That's just five short of Everton's tally all season.

David Moyes has won none of his 19 away games as a manager against Liverpool.

Liverpool are on 99 wins against Everton. If they win, it will be the second opponent against whom they have 100 wins, after Aston Villa.

Liverpool have won each of their last three home games against Everton, and all by the same scoreline: 2-0.

Liverpool and Everton have drawn with each other 26 times in 65 games in the Premier League.

