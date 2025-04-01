Lionel Messi substitutes in and nets a goal to give Inter Miami CF a 2-0 lead against the Philadelphia Union. (1:28)

He may not turn 50 for another month yet, but David Beckham has already kicked off the celebrations for his half-century by throwing a star-studded party in Miami on Monday.

As you might expect, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder's shindig had an impressive VIP guest list featuring some A-list sporting royalty.

Naturally, the Inter Miami CF co-owner had many of his players in attendance at an Italian restaurant in downtown with ex-Barcelona quartet Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all at the event.

Messi looked fresh after missing Argentina's matches during the March international break, and he returned to action in MLS on Saturday when he scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

There were superstars from other sports there, too, with NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal. But, even if they are both much taller than their host, they couldn't overshadow Beckham on his big night.

The former England captain's nearest and dearest were also present at the black-tie affair with wife Victoria Beckham joined by the couple's children Romeo, Cruz and Harper -- though eldest son Brooklyn was not photographed.

"So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early," Beckham, who he doesn't actually turn 50 until May 2, wrote in a post on Instagram. "Such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with."

Beckham's Instagram post also garnered congratulations from several famous footballing faces in the comment section with Luís Figo, Robbie Keane and Patrick Kluivert among the ex-pros to send their well wishes on social media.

Images courtesy of Instagram @davidbeckham