Fantasy Premier League: Erling Haaland possible replacements

With Manchester City striker Erling Haaland facing an extended spell on the sidelines following his injury in the FA Cup clash with Bournemouth, it leaves Fantasy Premier League managers scrambling for a replacement. So who could fill the void left by the Norwegian, who has racked up a healthy 148 points so far this term?

ESPN assess five possible options to come in, discounting the obvious choices of Alexander Isak and Chris Wood who are owned by 56% and 42% of managers already.

The obvious choice perhaps. The Egyptian has played in the team with Haaland since his arrival in January from Eintracht Frankfurt but now gets to go it alone. With five goal involvements in six league starts since arriving at the club in January there is plenty to suggest more is to come and at a very generous price. Marmoush's first game without Haaland is against Leicester City before a potential double Gameweek 33 against Everton and Aston Villa.

This one might be a bit of a risk, but with huge potential upside. Mateta returned from a head injury to start in the FA Cup quarterfinal at the weekend and will continue to lead the Palace frontline. He'll be backed up by a stellar support cast including Ismaïla Sarr and Eberechi Eze and Palace have intriguing fixtures coming up in the short term, with a trip to Southampton midweek, followed by a confirmed Double Gameweek 32 and a predicted Double Gameweek 33.

It might seem like an obvious choice for many but the Brazilian still sits on under 15% ownership. Perhaps it might have something to do with his goals coming in gluts of sorts but Brighton have picked up form in attack and sit 2nd for Premier League xG as well as scoring 13 goals since February. Brighton also have some encouraging fixtures on the way up until Gameweek 36, with their next 3 games against bottom 5 xGC (Expected goals conceded) teams since February.

If you're looking to splash the cash then this is the most expensive option on the list -- and potentially most reliable. Watkins has the 4th most points from strikers in FPL this season and continues to be the reference point in Villa's attack. With an array of supporting players, the chances will keep coming his way. Throw in a possible double Gameweek in 33 too.

The dart throw choice. Bournemouth are pushing hard for Europe and Evanilson will continue to lead the line. He immediately has an intriguing fixture against Ipswich Town, followed by West Ham United away and Fulham at home. His low ownership presents a chance to find a differential too -- the most appealing factor.