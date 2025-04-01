Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane has said winning silverware with Bayern Munich this season would help "stop the noise" for not having won having lifted a trophy in his career.

The England international has won a slew of individual awards for his goalscoring. He won three Premier League Golden Boots during his time at Tottenham Hostpur, as well as the Golden Boot during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In his first season at Bayern, he finished the top scorer in the Bundesliga and also won the Golden Shoe for scoring the most goals in Europe in 2023-24.

However, team trophies have alluded him in his storied career. He came close at Spurs -- losing the 2019 Champions League final and the 2021 Carabao Cup final -- and has also been on the losing side of successive Euro finals in 2021 and 2024.

In an exclusive interview to ESPN, Kane said his trophy haul doesn't impact how he views his career.

"I've done a lot of things I've wanted to do in my career so far. Of course, I know the team trophy is the one that everyone will refer back to, but ultimately, you know, you have to do your best in every situation. And I feel like I've done that," he said.

"From when I set out, it was always about how consistent I could be. I looked at the greats of the game and what made them great, and it wasn't just doing it in spells, it was doing it year after year. And that was a big drive of mine to be able to consistently be one of the best players in the world. And that drive will be with me until the end of my career, whether I finish with one trophy or 20 trophies. Ultimately it won't change my mindset and what I want to achieve and how I try and achieve it.

"We have another opportunity this year to win some trophies and, and that would be incredible, and maybe that would stop that noise around me a little bit. But, I think in football in general, you're always gonna have people who doubt you, people who criticize you. The most important thing is that you know what you're trying to achieve. Your teammates respect you for how you work and the club respect you and the fans respect you, and that's ultimately who I care about."

Harry Kane has been the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern are well-placed to reclaim the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen this season, lying six points clear of them at the top of the table.

They also comprehensively beat Xabi Alonso's side in the Champions League round of 16 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Inter Milan. This year's final being hosted in the Allianz Arena will only further the Bavarian side's drive to go deep in the competiton.

"It would be a dream [to win the Champions League]," Kane said.

"It's been a dream of mine pretty much my whole life. And we have the opportunity to do that this year, but also to do it at home in front of our fans at the audience, I think would make that even more bit special.

"I think when you have the opportunity to do stuff like that, it makes you excited. Of course, there'll be some nerves, excitement, anticipation. We have a big game, a tough game in the quarterfinal against Inter Milan, so we just need to be ready.

"We know on our day we can beat anyone. We have a strong enough team to do that, but it's about being consistent over two legs and then seeing how far you can get. But for sure, knowing how much it'll mean to these fans in Munich, having it here in Munich, I think just gives everyone a little bit more motivation.

Kane's goals have been central to Bayern's push for trophies this season. He is the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 22 goals and is also the joint second-highest scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals.

When asked about his chances about winning the Ballon D'Or, he said: "Ultimately that's gonna come down to who wins the biggest trophies at the end of the season.

"So a lot of it is kind of irrelevant until we kind of get to May and then the Club World Cup. You can keep talking about it, I have no issue with that. But I'm just kind of setting it as an example."