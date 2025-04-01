Pep Guardiola confirms Erling Haaland is set to miss the majority of the rest of the season for Manchester city. (1:14)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland could be on the sidelines for seven weeks with an ankle injury he picked up against Bournemouth in their FA Cup quarterfinal.

The 24-year-old injured his left ankle in City's 2-1 win Sunday, leaving the Vitality Stadium wearing a protective boot. He will see a specialist this week.

The Norway international scored City's equalizer before going off in the 60th minute. His replacement, Omar Marmoush, scored the go-ahead goal to advance City to the FA Cup semifinals, where they will face Nottingham Forest on April 26.

City are hopeful Haaland will be able to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in June. But Guardiola said he will miss all but the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

"They told me the doctors between five to seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and by the Club World Cup he will be ready," Guardiola said on Tuesday. "Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season.

"I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season [before the Club World Cup]. So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So [I wish him] a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back."

Haaland, who has scored 30 goals in 40 games this season, has been ruled out of City's match versus Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and their trip to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team has nine Premier League games remaining as it battles for a top-four spot. City sit fifth in the table, one point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Newcastle United

A five-week absence would see Haaland return for the trip to Southampton on May 10.

If he misses seven weeks, Haaland would be in doubt for the FA Cup final on May 17 (if City advance) before potentially returning for the final league game of the season at Fulham on May 25.

City are set to fly to their base camp in Florida ahead of the Club World Cup on June 12.

Their first game is against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

A statement issued by City on Haaland's injury on Monday evening read: "Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup."