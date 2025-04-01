In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Harry Kane dismisses rumours of a return to the Premier League this summer from Bayern Munich. (0:57)

Harry Kane has downplayed the prospect of a Premier League return in the summer and said he is "extremely happy" at Bayern Munich.

The England captain left the Premier League after 10 years with Tottenham Hotspur to join the Bavarian giants in 2023. He has been the club's most consistent performer since, scoring staggering 77 goals in 83 matches.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Kane said he is "really comfortable" at Bayern, adding that his family, who moved to Germany in January last year, have also settled well into life there.

When asked if he would consider returning to England one day, he said: "I'm not sure. I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here. I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I wanna play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets,

"So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here. I'm not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich."

Harry Kane has arguably been Bayern Munich's best performer since joining the club in 2023. Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern are well poised to win the Bundesliga this season and are six points clear at the top of the table with seven games left. They are also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they face Inter Milan.

Kane has been central to both campaigns. His 22 goals have put him on track to finish as the Bundesliga top-scorer for the second successive season and is the joint second-highest scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals.

The 31-year-old believes the high stakes of playing for Bayern have helped push him to another level.

"I think when you're just playing in the biggest games every season, year after year, I think that puts you on that stage. I had moments at Spurs where we had that ... we had some really great years where we was challenging for titles, and were in the final of the Champions League. So, I had those moments at Spurs, but not on a consistent basis. It wasn't year after year, " he said.

"This is my second year in Bayern and we have the chance to reach our second semifinal in the Champions League, another title race. So yeah, all those factors that come into it. Bayern are seen as one of the biggest clubs in the world and it's exciting to play for them.