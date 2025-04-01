Open Extended Reactions

Bukayo Saka made a sensational return for Arsenal on Tuesday, scoring in a 2-1 win over Fulham after a three-month spell on the sidelines.

Saka, 23, hadn't featured for Arsenal since injuring his hamstring at Crystal Palace just before Christmas, with the England star forced into surgery and a rehabilitation program.

But he came off the bench in the 66th minute to a raucous ovation from the Emirates crowd and then netted Arsenal's second goal of the night with a cushioned header at the back post after a neat flick on from Gabriel Martinelli.

"The reception speaks for itself," Saka's teammate Declan Rice said after the game. "That's why he's one of the best wingers in the world, because he attacks the box and sniffs the goal. You take them, he's in the right position at the right time and topped off a great night for him and for us.

"He gives us an outlet. All of our front players are so different and rotate so well. With Bukayo back it's a real boost."

The second-place Gunners were all over Fulham in the opening half and finally took the lead in the 37th minute with a strike from Mikel Merino.

Fulham cut into their deficit in second-half stoppage time, but Arsenal saw out the result to provisionally cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Liverpool can restore their 12-point lead when they host Everton on Wednesday in the Merseyside derby.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta talked up Saka's comeback in the prematch news conference and named him on the substitutes' bench for the visit of Fulham in the teams' 30th Premier League match of the campaign.

"A beautiful moment to see how much our people love, respect and admire Bukayo," Arteta said after the win. "It's not a surprise to any of us and the best result is the reaction -- he goes and says thank you to the sports science guys.

"He lifts the stadium, the energy, and it's great to have him back."

Saka was on a bench that included Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard, with Ethan Nwaneri and Martinelli selected as the starting wingers.

The loss sees Fulham stay in eighth place, but they can be passed by both Aston Villa and Bournemouth if either team should win its game on Wednesday.