Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal begin talks with Nico Williams

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, while Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly ruled out a move to Manchester United or Chelsea this summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Talks are underway between Arsenal and the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to The Guardian. The Gunners are reported to have "heavily scouted" the 22-year-old Spain international in the last two years, with new club sporting director Andrea Berta beginning the initial groundwork over a potential move in the summer transfer window. The release clause in the contract of Williams, who has directly contributed to nine goals in 25 LaLiga matches this season, is set at €58 million.

- Manchester United and Chelsea could be set to miss out on securing the signature of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports A Bola. The 26-year-old has made a list of seven clubs that he would be interested in joining in the next transfer window, and he is prioritising teams that will play in next season's UEFA Champions League. Gyökeres still has another three years on his deal at Jose Alvalade Stadium, with an offer worth €100m required to activate his release clause. Arsenal are reported to be keen on landing the Sweden international, who would also be open to joining Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Europe's elite sides.

- The Independent reports that three Premier League clubs are tracking Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all said to be interested in the 25-year-old, and it is believed that the Cherries would request an offer worth more than £50m before agreeing to part ways with him. Semenyo is reported to be among multiple stars that could leave the Vitality Stadium in the summer, with defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez also being linked with moves away.

- Aston Villa want on-loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford to lower his expected salary demands if they are to activate the £40m option clause to sign him permanently, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old has registered three goals and four assists in ten games since arriving at Villa Park in January, and manager Unai Emery is keen to keep him. It is reported that the club's hierarchy would not be prepared to match his £350,000-per-week salary.

- Chelsea have placed RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško at the top of their shortlist, according to TEAMtalk. Contact has already been made with the 21-year-old's representatives over a deal that will reportedly require an offer worth €70m. The Blues, who could face competition for Šeško from Arsenal, are also considering a £40m move for Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, 22, as manager Enzo Maresca looks to reinforce his attack for next season.

CONFIRMED RUMORS

- Newcastle United have announced that centre-back Fabian Schär has signed a one-year contract extension that keeps him at St. James' Park until the summer of 2026.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN correspondent Sam Marsden looks at why clubs want to sign Nico Williams.

Williams is a sensational young winger who is ready for the next step in his club career. It almost came last summer with Barcelona. The Catalan club were keen but ended up signing Dani Olmo for €60m in the end. Williams, meanwhile, was convinced to stay at Athletic Club with the nugget of a potential Europa League final at their San Mamés home next month -- they meet Rangers in the quarterfinal next week. However, there are few doubts now that he will leave this year. With his release clause fixed at €58m, it should be a no-brainer for any top side in need of a left-sided attacker and willing to nurture his talent. Barça retain an interest but there remains financial uncertainty at the club, which could clear the way for Arsenal to swoop in when the campaign ends. The reason I say 'nurture his talent' is because there is still a rawness to the 22-year-old at times. After a sensational European Championships with Spain, he started the season slowly, but he's got better and better since. He has scored five goals in his last eight appearances and created two more to keep Athletic in contention for next season's Champions League and on pace for the Europa League final. When he's in full flow, running at defenders, he is great to watch. Only Lamine Yamal has attempted more take-ons in Europe's top five leagues (241 vs. 180), but Williams' lower success rate (32.8% vs. 46.9%) shows an area where there is still room to improve. He can also be more clinical in the final third. This season he has 16 goal contributions in all competitions. That should continue to grow. The thought of him on one flank and Bukayo Saka on the other -- think Williams and Yamal with Spain -- should excite Arsenal fans.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are one of several Premier League clubs monitoring 21-year-old Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who has eight goals and 17 assists in 26 Ligue 1 starts. (TBR Football)

- Liverpool, Man United and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Como's 19-year-old Senegal international winger Assane Diao, who has a contract through to 2029. (Caught Offside)

- River Plate, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and San Diego FC are all interested in signing 33-year-old Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, but Saudi second-division side Neom SC are leading the chase. (Footmercato)

- Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 24, was the subject of a £70m offer from Newcastle, which was rejected last year, but the club are still interested in signing him. (GiveMeSport)

- Several clubs in the Saudi Pro League are monitoring West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus. Enquiries have been made regarding a move for the 24-year-old, but he is not interested in a switch to Saudi Arabia. Kudus has a release clause in his contract worth £85m, though that can only be activated by clubs based in Europe. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Promising Chelsea striker Donnell McNeilly, 19, is stalling on a new contract because of a lack of first-team opportunities. McNeilly netted 30 times in all competitions last season, but has yet to make his senior debut. The player is out of contract in the summer but wouldn't be eligible for a free transfer to another Premier League club because of his age -- however he could attract interest from the continent. (Daily Mail)

- Aston Villa want midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 25, to sign a new contract in a bid to ward off interest from other clubs. (Foot Mercato)

- Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was at the Coppa Italia semifinal between AC Milan and Internazionale at San Siro to scout Milan central defender Malick Thiaw. (Tuttomercatoweb)

- AC Milan are considering Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as possible replacements for Sérgio Conceição with Fabio Paratici set to arrive as sporting director in the summer. (Corriere della Sera)

- Chelsea and Liverpool will both make offers for AFC Bournemouth central defender Dean Huijsen this summer. (The Independent)

- A number of teams are looking at Marseille winger Luis Henrique. Bayern Munich, Internazionale and Bayer Leverkusen are all keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old, but there is also interest from the Premier League in Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. (Foot Mercato)

- A return to Anderlecht is set to be considered by Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku after the 2026 World Cup. (Het Nieuwsblad)

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia international attacking midfielder Martin Baturina. (Foot Mercato)

- Terms have been agreed between Sevilla and the representatives of Celta Vigo forward Alfon Gonzalez, who will sign a three-year contract with Los Rojiblancos in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Arsenal are exploring a move for Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernández, with scouts having been to watch the 22-year-old this season. (TEAMtalk)

- Napoli manager Antonio Conte is on the radar of both AC Milan and Juventus should he decide to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. (Calciomercato)

- Wrexham are among the clubs interested in signing Rangers attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence on a free transfer when his contract expires at Ibrox in the summer. (Daily Mail)