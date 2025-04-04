Sam Kerr in the stands as Matildas earn crucial win

SYDNEY, Australia -- The Matildas have earned a much-needed 1-0 win over South Korea in the first of two friendly matches in New South Wales.

An Emily van Egmond cross was headed home by Lim Seon-joo into her own net, giving the game its only goal.

After a SheBelieves Cup to forget, it was a crucial victory as the Australians continue to tread water as they wait for a new permanent head coach.

Holly McNamara and Caitlin Foord were bright sparks for the Matildas attack while South Korea's chances were well covered by Teagan Micah.

Both teams continued to create chances throughout the second half with Mary Fowler forcing an excellent save out of Kim Min-jeong once she entered the fray and Micah pulling out a fingertip save to deny Na Yeong-Shin's header.

It was by no means a perfect performance for the Matildas but they held on for a morale-boosting win in front of 37,199 fans in Sydney.

The importance of a clean sheet

Just how badly did the Matildas need a win and a clean sheet to boot? The relief was palpable as Tom Sermanni and Teagan Micah answered that very question.

"It was really critical to win and to win in a clean sheet makes it even better," Sermanni said.

Caitlin Foord was one of the bright sparks in a much needed win and clean sheet for the Matildas. Matt King/Getty Images

Coming off a horror SheBelieves Cup in February, the Matildas defensively needed to offer up some resistance after letting Japan, the United States, and Colombia put eight goals past them on route to three losses.

Collectively they stood up and Micah in goal was particularly good after getting the nod due to a Mackenzie Arnold injury sustained in training. While she was pleased with her own performance, the team effort was the biggest plus.

"More importantly, I'm just really happy for the girls," the Liverpool keeper said.

"I think they worked really hard tonight and I think we just really needed that as a team, as a collective to get a team sheet."

With injury comes opportunity

There was plenty of angst when it was revealed that Hayley Raso and Ellie Carpenter would both be unavailable for these friendlies due to pre-existing injuries.

Questions about the need to convene a mostly European-based squad for two friendlies on home soil were raised, as were questions about who would step up to fill the holes created by these injuries as well as Katrina Gorry who medically withdrew from the squad pre-camp.

Those who were given the starting spots took their opportunity with both hands.

Jamilla Rankin slotted into left back so Steph Catley could continue playing at centreback and did so without looking out of place. While she certainly didn't push forward as much as Catley does she was solid defensively, showed some good bursts of speed, and made some stops earning the praise of Sermanni who said she "did terrifically".

On the other flank, Charli Grant was once again thrust into the right back position in place of Carpenter, a move she knows very well. Similarly, she acquitted herself well, pushing forward much more than Rankin and showing more chemistry with those around her due to experience.

Winonah Heatley was the beneficiary of Gorry's absence and her presence had a stabilising effect on the midfield. She was always there, just in front of the backline to clean up messes and break up plays. In turn, the rest of the midfield seemed to operate more smoothly ahead of her.

And finally, the Matildas forward line being anchored by Holly McNamara was a sight for sore eyes. Though she, Caitlin Foord, Tameka Yallop, and Emily van Egmond moved freely across the line, what McNamara brought to the attack was undeniable.

Sermanni called her a "threat" and a "handful" who "caused the defence a lot of problems".

The Melbourne City star was clinical enough to draw defenders, speedy enough to cause headaches, and flexible enough to be both the provider and the target, it was a tantalising preview to what the Matildas forward line could look like for years to come.

She's still got it

The news that Sam Kerr would rejoin the squad in a training capacity for the first time since she injured her knee in January 2024 and was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment in February 2025 had tongues wagging.

While the court of public opinion may still be divided on Kerr's role as captain of this team, her impact, even on the sidelines, was undeniable.

The roar of the crowd every time she appeared on the big screen was as loud as the cheers for the goal.

"When you read a lot of stuff, you hear a lot of stuff, the real Matildas supporters showed what they think of Sam Kerr. And they're absolutely delighted to have her back as are the team, as are the staff," Sermanni said.

"It's really good to have her back. She's been a really positive influence around the squad and hopefully it's not too long before she's back on the pitch."

It's a moment many are looking forward to, none more so than Kerr whose biggest cheer came postgame. With Land Down Under blaring over the speakers, the camera panned to her once again. She raised her hands in a heart, thanking the fans for all the love and all the cheers. A skipper and her adoring public.